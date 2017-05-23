EP cockpit opens the way for a new generation of electrophysiology interventional labs. This revolutionary concept combines our proven X-ray system family with a number of innovations designed specifically for EP interventions. It helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Flexible viewing options
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Organize all equipment
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Simplify workflow
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Visualize 3D
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Reduce radiation exposure
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
Efficiently manage patient information
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
View product
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.
View product
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
View product
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
View product
Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.