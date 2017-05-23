A dual axis rotational angiography where C-arm rotates in curved trajectories around the patient, allowing imaging in all desired anatomical views in a single run. Reduce contrast dose, reduce radiation exposures.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Enrich your understanding of complex cardiovascular procedures with Philips Allura Xper FD10/10 biplane X-ray system. Special features and protocols for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, or electrophysiology are provided.
EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.
