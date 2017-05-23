A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution.
Perform a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips advanced Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system. Get high resolution imaging support and extra flexibility for mixed-use and dedicated procedures like PTCA.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
The Philips Azurion and Allura imaging systems, in combination with the Trumpf Medical TruSystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.
Greater insight and confidence through SmartFusion technology. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
