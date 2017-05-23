Simplifies hybrid OR workflow

Panning an X-ray system along the table can interfere with wires and tubes. FlexMove can be moved longitudinally and laterally where needed so it does not disturb staff and other equipment. Caregivers can freely access the head end of the table and the anesthesiologist can work here as well without having to move when applying X-ray imaging. FlexMove provides full body coverage and keeps floor space free of bulky equipment.