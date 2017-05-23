Search terms

HeartNavigator

Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures

Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.

Features
Live image overlay
The live fluoro image is overlaid with the 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta to show you the exact position of all catheters and valve device. This demonstrates the relationship between the device seen on X-ray and the anatomy seen on CT.

Automatic calcification indication
HeartNavigator gives you insight into the distribution of calcification. In the 3D CT volume rendering of the aortic root, calcifications are automatically indicated. This information is crucial in preparing for the procedure.

Real-time guidance
You experience real-time feedback for navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering automatically follows the orientation of the C-arm during the course of the procedure and all system movements are controlled at tableside.

Automatic 'view' planning
HeartNavigator automatically calculates views in line with the valve plane. Your optimal X-ray view is determined, showing the origin of the left coronary artery. This view is stored for use during the procedure.

  • Live image overlay
  • Automatic calcification indication
  • Real-time guidance
  • Automatic 'view' planning
See all features
Automatic calcification indication
HeartNavigator gives you insight into the distribution of calcification. In the 3D CT volume rendering of the aortic root, calcifications are automatically indicated. This information is crucial in preparing for the procedure.

Real-time guidance
You experience real-time feedback for navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering automatically follows the orientation of the C-arm during the course of the procedure and all system movements are controlled at tableside.

Automatic 'view' planning
HeartNavigator automatically calculates views in line with the valve plane. Your optimal X-ray view is determined, showing the origin of the left coronary artery. This view is stored for use during the procedure.

