LumiGuide is a combined equipment and disposables solution for full-shape visualization of guidewires* (and also compatible catheters) inside the body. In real-time 3D, with distinctive colors – and without the need for X-ray. LumiGuide, which is powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape technology, works exclusively with compatible Philips interventional X-ray systems like the Azurion. It is designed to integrate seamlessly into various Azurion models, in both the operating- and control room, to add an extra dimension to your visualization and imaging capabilities.

The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.

The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.
The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.
Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.
Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.
This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.

This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.
This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.
Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.

Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.
Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.
The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.

The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.
The LumiGuide Engine is the core element the brain of the system. This smart unit generates the light which is sent into the fiber-optic cables integrated into the guidewire. It then analyses and interprets the light on its return, to determine the shape and position of the guidewire (and therefore the catheter). The technology used within the LumiGuide Engine is known as Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS). A dedicated touchscreen is attached to the engine for monitoring and altering the system status. The engine can be easily moved to any suitable position outside the sterile zone in the operating room.
Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.
Thanks to artificial intelligence, automatic shape registration of the FORS-enabled Guidewire is seamlessly integrated into the procedure workflow. All you have to do is confirm the wire identification (within the context of the patient anatomy) its that simple.
This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.

This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.
This guidewire is 0.035 inches in diameter and 120 cm long. Its integrated fiber optic cores are essential in determining the position and orientation of the guidewire inside the body.
Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.

Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.
Thanks to the Philips 3D Hub, you can run most compatible catheters over the FORS-enabled guidewire. In other words, continue to use the catheters of your choice while having them visualized in real-time 3D.

Specifications

FORS-enabled Guidewire
FORS-enabled Guidewire
Diameter
  • 0.035”
Working length
  • 47’’ (120 cm) long
Tip shape
  • G-shape
3D Hub
3D Hub
Inner diameter
  • Compatible with 0.035’’ guidewire
Length
  • 3.54’’ (9 cm) long
Docking top
Docking top
Dimensions
  • (Single piece) Outer Packaging dimensions (h x l x w) = 1.97”x 9.45”x 5.9” (5 x 24 x 15 cm)
  • * Other devices are expected to be FORS-enabled in the future.

