ClarifEye is an industry-first solution integrated on the Azurion platform. It combines imaging and augmented reality (AR) navigation in one system. To support precise planning and effective device guidance for accurate screw placement [1]. It also streamlines surgical workflow compared to conventional surgical navigation systems.
Visualize complexity of spinal anatomy with high quality CBCT
Reduce cone-beam CT radiation dose during spine procedures
Easily plan procedures
Streamline workflow with non-invasive patient tracking
Live augmented reality guidance to support precision
Verify placement in the OR before closing the wound
Augment precision and patient safety
ClarifEye scored in top 10% of usability
Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.
Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
