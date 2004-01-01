Redefining imaging innovation. Again. Built on Azurion with clinically proven ClarityIQ, SmartIQ brings content aware imaging to coronary procedures. It securely distinguishes clinically relevant detail from background noise to deliver exceptional image precision. SmartIQ is also designed to reduce X-ray and contrast dose. From routine to complex procedures, it aims to provide you with the reassurance that the X-ray dose and contrast levels are optimal. Lastly, SmartIQ is developed hand-in-hand with clinicians, enabling you to unlock the full potential of your Azurion.
See with confidence
For coronary procedures, SmartIQ aims at improving image quality [1] with the intent to give the clinician the confidence to see exactly what they need to see, from routine to complex procedures without compromising on dose. SmartIQ intelligently and securely distinguishes clinically relevant image information from background noise, delivering exceptional image precision.
For coronary procedures, SmartIQ aims at improving image quality [1] with the intent to give the clinician the confidence to see exactly what they need to see, from routine to complex procedures without compromising on dose. SmartIQ intelligently and securely distinguishes clinically relevant image information from background noise, delivering exceptional image precision.
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
As an interventionalist, you must remain cautious about your patient’s and your team’s safety. SmartIQ aims at reducing X-ray radiation dose without affecting procedural performance [2]. SmartIQ includes an ultra-low dose protocol for coronary procedures that employs over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared to even the lowest setting available on our Azurion systems with ClarityIQ [3].
As an interventionalist, you must remain cautious about your patient’s and your team’s safety. SmartIQ aims at reducing X-ray radiation dose without affecting procedural performance [2]. SmartIQ includes an ultra-low dose protocol for coronary procedures that employs over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared to even the lowest setting available on our Azurion systems with ClarityIQ [3].
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
SmartIQ aims to help minimize iodinated contrast use [4], with the intent to help the clinician protect high-risk renal patients during coronary procedures.
Thanks to the co-creation we had with clinicians, you can further unlock the full potential of your Azurion system with imaging technology designed for smooth adoption into your clinical workflow.
Built-in safeguard
SmartIQ incorporates a built in safeguard designed to help maintain clinical integrity by continuously comparing the processed image against the original. This intelligent mechanism aims to ensure that no fabricated information is ever added and no native information is removed by the content aware image enhancer.
SmartIQ incorporates a built in safeguard designed to help maintain clinical integrity by continuously comparing the processed image against the original. This intelligent mechanism aims to ensure that no fabricated information is ever added and no native information is removed by the content aware image enhancer.
Control over patient radiation
The Dose Management dashboard provides detailed insights into patient radiation exposure, helping to compare radiation levels, identify trends and initiate potential optimizations.
Designed to reduce X-ray dose
As an interventionalist, you must remain cautious about your patient’s and your team’s safety. SmartIQ aims at reducing X-ray radiation dose without affecting procedural performance [2]. SmartIQ includes an ultra-low dose protocol for coronary procedures that employs over 50% less X-ray radiation dose compared to even the lowest setting available on our Azurion systems with ClarityIQ [3].
Introducing a low iodinated contrast medium option
SmartIQ aims to help minimize iodinated contrast use [4], with the intent to help the clinician protect high-risk renal patients during coronary procedures.
Thanks to the co-creation we had with clinicians, you can further unlock the full potential of your Azurion system with imaging technology designed for smooth adoption into your clinical workflow.
Built-in safeguard
SmartIQ incorporates a built in safeguard designed to help maintain clinical integrity by continuously comparing the processed image against the original. This intelligent mechanism aims to ensure that no fabricated information is ever added and no native information is removed by the content aware image enhancer.
Control over patient radiation
The Dose Management dashboard provides detailed insights into patient radiation exposure, helping to compare radiation levels, identify trends and initiate potential optimizations.
Check local availability of SmartIQ with your Philips representative.
1. The technology was developed with this purpose and image quality was evaluated as part of an investigational device feasibility study compared to ClarityIQ.
2. The radiation dose reduction potential of SmartIQ is currently investigated in the RADIQAL trial. The RADIQAL trial is a multi-center randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of SmartIQ on radiation dose compared to the current ClarityIQ while maintaining procedural performance. For details about RADIQAL, visit clinicaltrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06944509
3. Compared with the low ClarityIQ setting on Azurion systems, SmartIQ ultra-low left coronary 15 fps cine runs specify average reference air kerma reductions of 58% on Azurion M12 and 62% on Azurion M20 across all field sizes as stated in the IFU.
4. SmartIQ introduces a low iodinated contrast medium option.
