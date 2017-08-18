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Medical equipment and software services

Partnering with you to keep technology performing at its peak to help you maximize operational efficiency and reduce unplanned equipment downtime

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At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable.

 

Turn to us for technical phone support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights at our Customer Care Solutions Center, and for on-site support and implementation services.

 

Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.

Medical software and equipment services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maintenance Services Knowledge Center

 

Visit our knowledge center to read articles, case studies and view videos to get insights into how to reduce unplanned downtime, benefits of proactive monitoring and remote support and other relevant topics to help you maximize system uptime and availability.

 

Visit Knowledge Center

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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