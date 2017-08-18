At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. Turn to us for technical phone support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights at our Customer Care Solutions Center, and for on-site support and implementation services. Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.
At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable.
Turn to us for technical phone support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights at our Customer Care Solutions Center, and for on-site support and implementation services.
Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.
Equipment maintenance
Offering a broad portfolio of services to address your unique maintenance challenges and financial needs. Our agreements allow you to choose levels of service that fit your exact in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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