Digital pathology, which can also be referred to as virtual microscopy, involves the capturing, managing, analyzing and interpreting of digital information from a glass slide.
“We benefitted from Philips’ international experience in network architecture, and from support in line with our expectations. Integrating these innovations into our processes was akin to plug and play.”
"Philips’s IntelliSite system is a perfect system for telepathology, because, in real time – and that’s very important, it’s possible to share images via online streaming between two pathologists and also make the anatomical pathological diagnosis."
Dr. Raimundo Granada University hospitals
“In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”
Ivo Van Den Berghe Head of Anatomical Pathology,
AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges
“It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”
