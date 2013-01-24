Главная
Ксенон

    Ксенон

    Лампы головного освещения

    Автомобильное освещение Philips – Bаш надежный путеводитель на дорогах

    Icon

    X-tremeVision Gen2

    Видимость до 150 % лучше**
    X-tremeVision Gen2
    В следующих моделях:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
    Перейти в каталог

    WhiteVision Gen2
     

    Эффект белого однородного светодиодного света
    WhiteVision Gen2
    В следующих моделях:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
    Перейти в каталог

    Vision

    Идеально подходит для замены

    maximum blue effect
    maximum blue effect
    Vision
    В следующих моделях:
    D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
    Перейти в каталог
    * Оттенок света: "До"; Эффективность светового луча: По сравнению с минимальными требованиями в соответствии с законодательством (за исключением D2R, обеспечивающими улучшение видимости до 20%). 

    ** По сравнению с минимальными требованиями в соответствии с законодательством (за исключением D2R, обеспечивающими улучшение видимости до 20%). 

