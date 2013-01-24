Ключевые слова для поиска

dStream HeadNeckSpine coil

MR coil

Найти похожие продукты

An integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro and neuro-vascular related imaging. Includes the HeadNeck coil combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil, integrated in the table, and Base. High SNR due to flexible neck flap. Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top coil. On wide bore systems the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.

