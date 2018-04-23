Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
Hear how Philips partnered with Dr. Yanick Beaulieu, founder and creator of Reacts, to bring the world's first integrated tele-ultrasound capability to life.
Connect with other Reacts users from around the world.
Quickly and easily initiate or receive a Reacts tele-ultrasound call any time.
Collaborate in real time by sharing your devices camera, your voice, and your ultrasound exam.
Control what you share with your remote collaborator with the tap of your finger.
Choose which device camera to use: front camera for face-to-face calls, rear camera to let your collaborator see what you see.
You have control over what you share and don't share. Easily tap the microphone icon to mute your audio.
Seamlessly interact with your remote collaborator with virtual pointers. Activate your pointer to highlight points of interest on your ultrasound image, and see your remote collaborator's pointer as well...all in real time.
Communicate with confidence knowing Reacts is HIPAA and PIPEDA compliant. One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture.
