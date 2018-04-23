Lumify
Philips Lumify powered by Reacts 

Live integrated, tele-ultrasound, Real-time collaboration

Discover the world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution - Lumify with Reacts

Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.

Integrating Reacts into Lumify: the innovation story.

Hear how Philips partnered with Dr. Yanick Beaulieu, founder and creator of Reacts, to bring the world's first integrated tele-ultrasound capability to life.

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

Що це означає?

Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

Using Reacts on Lumify

Connect with other Reacts users from around the world.

Quickly and easily initiate or receive a Reacts tele-ultrasound call any time.

Collaborate in real time by sharing your devices camera, your voice, and your ultrasound exam.

Control what you share with your remote collaborator with the tap of your finger.

Choose which device camera to use: front camera for face-to-face calls, rear camera to let your collaborator see what you see.

You have control over what you share and don't share. Easily tap the microphone icon to mute your audio.

Seamlessly interact with your remote collaborator with virtual pointers. Activate your pointer to highlight points of interest on your ultrasound image, and see your remote collaborator's pointer as well...all in real time.

Communicate with confidence knowing Reacts is HIPAA and PIPEDA compliant. One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture.

Communicate with Confidence

 

One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture. It provides a highly secure connection within and outside the healthcare system to include hospital networks, home care, patients, private facilities, and clinicians working from home.

 

Reacts uses XMPP protocol and the jingle library for peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming capabilities, ensuring end to end DTLS-SRTP security with encryption to the audio and video streams.

 

  • Complies with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and PHIPA privacy and security standards
  • Servers are hosted by a secure data center in Canada, with redundancy in a second secure center.
  • DTLS-SRTP secured streams
  • Strong identification
  • Logs available

Getting started with Reacts on Lumify

Conducting a reacts session

Lumify app

