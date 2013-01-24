Повідомлення про конфіденційність Philips Sonicare


Це Повідомлення про конфіденційність було востаннє оновлено [25] липня 2019 р.

Philips Sonicare (надалі – «Додаток») радить користувачам у всьому світі покращити свої звички з чищення зубів і догляду за ротовою порожниною (надалі – «Послуги»). Додаток використовує персональні дані, зібрані або оброблені підключеними зубними щітками Philips Sonicare (надалі – «Пристрої») та/або Додатком.

 

Мета цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність – допомогти вам дізнатися про свої особисті права та зрозуміти, як ми зберігаємо конфіденційність під час користування нашими Послугами, зокрема які дані ми збираємо, чому ми це робимо та як ми їх використовуємо. Це Повідомлення про конфіденційність стосується персональних даних, зібраних або оброблених Пристроєм і/або Додатком, що контролюються компанією Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC або будь-якою з її дочірніх компаній або афілійованих осіб (надалі – «Philips», «ми», «наш» або «нас» тощо).

 

Крім того, ми пропонуємо ознайомитись із нашим Повідомленням про файли cookie й Умовами використання наших Послуг.

Які персональні дані збираються та з якою метою


Ми отримуємо або збираємо персональні дані під час надання наших Послуг, як це докладно описано нижче. Це відбувається, зокрема, коли ви відкриваєте, завантажуєте та встановлюєте Додаток. 
account data

Конфіденційні персональні дані

Ми збираємо такі дані про догляд за ротовою порожниною:

  • дані про чищення з вашого Пристрою, зокрема звички з догляду, відомості про сеанси чищення та дані датчика (режим, положення, рухи та сила натиску щітки тощо);

  • ваші дані про догляд за ротовою порожниною, зокрема цілі з чищення й інші звички або заходи (наприклад, користування зубною ниткою та ополіскувачем), а також ваші відповіді на персоналізованій сторінці нашого внутрішнього опитування та відповіді щодо пріоритетних напрямків догляду (як-от відкладання нальоту, кровоточиві ділянки, рецесія («опускання») ясен, потенційні ділянки утворення карієсу тощо); вихідна точка чищення (тобто місце в роті, звідки ви починаєте чистити зуби).

    Ми збираємо цю інформацію, щоб надавати вам Послуги, зокрема надавати поради й підказки з чищення зубів в режимі реального часу; забезпечити вас індивідуальною програмою, яка дає змогу негайно вдосконалити чищення; відстежувати ефективність насадки та сповіщати про необхідність її заміни; надсилати нагадування про ополіскування ротової порожнини або очищення язика. Ми також використовуємо ваші дані з догляду за ротовою порожниною для розробки нових продуктів і послуг.

    Якщо ви хочете отримувати рекомендації продуктів Philips у додатку, ми оброблятимемо ваші дані з догляду за ротовою порожниною, щоб рекомендувати вам продукти, які допоможуть покращити догляд.

    Перш ніж збирати будь-які конфіденційні дані, ми повідомимо вас про це та попросимо явного дозволу відповідно до статті 9.2.a. Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679. За винятком зазначеного вище, ми просимо вас не надсилати безпосередньо нам, у наш Додаток або через нього чи будь-яким іншим способом, і не розголошувати будь-які інші конфіденційні персональні дані (наприклад, номери соціального забезпечення, інформацію про расову або етнічну приналежність, політичні погляди, релігійні, філософські чи інші переконання, здоров’я, сексуальне життя або сексуальну орієнтацію, біометричні чи генетичні характеристики, факти перебування під слідством і судом, участь у профспілках тощо).

 

ДокладнішеЗгорнути

Дані облікового запису

Ми збираємо ваші персональні дані під час створення облікового запису. Ви можете ввійти в Додаток через свій обліковий запис MyPhilips або профіль у соціальних мережах. Персональні дані, які ми збираємо, можуть включати ваше ім’я, адресу електронної пошти, країну проживання, мову спілкування та пароль. Ми також збираємо телефонні номери користувачів із Китаю.


 

  • Якщо ви входитимете через соціальні мережі, відповідні особисті дані міститимуть основні дані Вашого публічного профілю (наприклад, фотографію та URL-адресу профілю, ідентифікатор, стать, день народження, домашню сторінку й розташування) та адресу електронної пошти.  У такому випадку відповідна соціальна мережа може збирати відомості стосовно використання Додатка та входу до нього за допомогою облікового запису соціальної мережі. Уважно прочитайте повідомлення про конфіденційність цієї соціальної мережі (Facebook, Google тощо), щоб дізнатися про вміст, використання, обробку й захист ваших даних.

  • Зібрані персональні дані використовуватимуться для створення вашого облікового запису й керування ним. За допомогою цього облікового запису ви зможете безпечно входити в Додаток. Якщо ви створите обліковий запис MyPhilips, щоб увійти в Додаток, ми надішлемо вам електронного листа з привітанням і даними для підтвердження імені користувача й пароля. Це дасть нам змогу відповідати на ваші запити, надсилати оголошення, пов’язані виключно з обслуговуванням, або адресні маркетингові повідомлення за вашою згодою. Ви також можете використовувати свій обліковий запис MyPhilips, щоб замовити продукт або послугу від компанії Philips, брати участь у рекламних акціях, іграх, заходах соціальних мереж, пов’язаних із просуванням компанії Philips (наприклад, натиснути «вподобати» чи «поділитися»), або випробуваннях нової продукції та опитуваннях із цього приводу.

    Оскільки ми використовуємо дані Вашого облікового запису для надання Послуг, ми вважаємо таку обробку необхідною для виконання договору, стороною якого Ви є, і законною відповідно до статті 6.1. (b) Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.
ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Data filled in by you

Дані про Пристрій

Ми збиратимемо відомості про Пристрій під час його інсталяції, активації та експлуатації, зокрема унікальний номер користувача Пристрою.



Додаток також записує такі дані: (i) час використання Пристрою та рівень заряду акумулятора; (ii) тип і термін експлуатації насадки. 

Ми використовуємо ці дані, щоб підключити ваш Пристрій до Додатка, відстежувати ефективність насадки та сповіщати про необхідність її заміни.

Оскільки дані ваших Пристроїв обробляються лише з метою надання Послуг, ми вважаємо таку обробку необхідною для виконання договору, стороною якого ви є, і законною відповідно до статті 6.1.(b) Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Cookies

Файли cookie

У певних країнах ми використовуємо файли cookie, теги або подібні технології (надалі – «файли cookie») для роботи, надання, покращення, інтерпретації та налаштування наших Послуг. Файли cookie дають нам змогу розпізнати ваш мобільний пристрій і зібрати персональні дані, як-от унікальний номер користувача пристрою, IP-адресу мобільного пристрою, тип інтернет-браузера й використовувану операційну систему, дані про сеанс і використання, зокрема інформацію про продуктивність Додатка.

 

Ми використовуємо файли cookie виключно за вашою згодою.  Докладніше про використання файлів cookie у цьому Додатку див. в Повідомленнях про файли cookie в настройках конфіденційності Додатка.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Location data

Інформація про транзакції

Якщо ви оплачуєте наші послуги, ми отримуватимемо інформацію про оплату та її підтвердження, як-от платіжні квитанції, зокрема від магазинів додатків або інших третіх сторін, які обробляють ваш платіж.


Служба підтримки клієнтів

Якщо ви звертаєтеся до служби підтримки клієнтів, ми можемо попросити у вас інформацію про використання наших Послуг, зокрема про взаємодію з компанією Philips, а також запитати контактні дані для надання підтримки. Ми надаємо Послуги й керуємо ними, зокрема підтримуємо клієнтів, а також вдосконалюємо, виправляємо й налаштовуємо власні Послуги. Ми також використовуємо вашу інформацію, щоб відповідати на ваші запитання.
 

Ми вважаємо обробку Ваших даних, отриманих службою підтримки клієнтів, необхідною для виконання договору, стороною якого Ви є, і законною відповідно до статті 6.1. (b) Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.
Combined data

Зведені дані

Ми можемо поєднувати ваші персональні дані, зокрема дані облікового запису та файли cookie, з даними, зібраними під час взаємодії з компанією Philips і використання цифрових каналів компанії, як-от соціальних мереж, веб-сайтів, електронних листів, додатків і пов’язаних продуктів (вашими IP-адресами, файлами cookie, інформацією про мобільний пристрій, відкриті повідомлення, відомостями про ваше розташування та відвідані веб-сайти тощо).

 

Ми використовуємо зведені дані, щоб покращити вміст, функціональність і зручність Додатків, Пристроїв і Послуг, а також для розробки нових продуктів і послуг. У цьому випадку ми розглядаємо обробку ваших Зведених даних на основі законних інтересів компанії Philips і вважаємо її законною відповідно до статті 6.1. (f) Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.  Перш ніж обробляти будь-які конфіденційні дані для цілей, зазначених у цьому розділі, ми повідомимо вас про це та попросимо явного дозволу відповідно до статті 9.2.a. Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.  Ми можемо узагальнювати ваші Зведені дані, видаливши окремі персональні дані, щоб створювати публікації, презентації, звіти та інші (маркетингові) комунікації для власних внутрішніх і зовнішніх цілей.

 

Якщо ви дасте згоду на отримання рекламних повідомлень про продукти, послуги, події та спеціальні пропозиції компанії Philips, вибрані з огляду на ваші вподобання та поведінку в Інтернеті, ми надсилатимемо маркетингові та рекламні повідомлення на вашу електронну пошту, телефонуватимемо вам або сповіщатимемо через інші цифрові канали, на кшталт мобільних додатків і соціальних мереж. Ми можемо проаналізувати Зведені дані, щоб зіставити отримувані повідомлення з вашими уподобаннями й поведінкою, а також надсилати вам актуальнішу й більш персоналізовану інформацію.   Рекламні повідомлення надсилатимуться виключно за вашою згодою. 

ДокладнішеЗгорнути

Дозволи

Щоб Додаток отримав доступ до датчиків Вашого мобільного пристрою (наприклад, камери, Wi-Fi, служби геолокації або Bluetooth) чи інших даних (як-от фотографії, розклад або контакти) для надання Послуг, потрібна Ваша згода.


  • Bluetooth.  Для підключення Додатка до Пристрою необхідно встановити між ними Bluetooth-підключення. У будь-який час ви можете розірвати Bluetooth-підключення в настройках свого мобільного пристрою.
     
  • Геолокація. Щоб підключитися до вашого Пристрою, операційній системі Android потрібно визначити ваше приблизне географічне розташування. 

    Щоб визначити наявні поблизу Пристрій та Додаток, на мобільному пристрої з операційною системою iOS слід активувати функцію геолокації. Утім, Philips не оброблятиме ці дані жодним чином.  Ці дані зберігатимуться в Додатку на вашому мобільному пристрої, де Philips не матиме до них доступу. Якщо ви видалите свій профіль і/або Додаток, ці дані буде видалено з мобільного пристрою.

    Ви можете будь-коли заблокувати збір даних від служби геолокації в настройках свого мобільного пристрою.

  • Файли. Додатку потрібен доступ до файлів мобільного пристрою, щоб зберігати мовні конфігурації та інші файли, потрібні для роботи Додатка (наприклад, зображення, медіафайли та інші великі ресурси програми). Якщо ви видалите Додаток, ці дані буде видалено з мобільного пристрою.  

  • Іноді дозвіл на збір даних є технічною передумовою для операційних систем вашого мобільного пристрою. У такому випадку Додаток може запросити ваш дозвіл на доступ до таких датчиків або даних. Однак ми не будемо збирати ці дані, крім випадків, коли це необхідно для надання вам послуг, і виключно за вашою згодою.
ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Third parties

Хто матиме спільний доступ до персональних даних?


Компанія Philips може надавати ваші персональні дані стороннім постачальникам послуг, діловим партнерам або іншим третім сторонам відповідно до цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність та/або чинного законодавства.

Постачальники послуг

Ми працюємо зі сторонніми постачальниками послуг, які допомагають надавати, вдосконалювати, інтерпретувати, налаштовувати, підтримувати та продавати наші Послуги й керувати ними.

 

Ми можемо ділитися Вашими персональними даними з такими постачальниками послуг:

 

  • Постачальники ІТ- і хмарних послуг

Ці постачальники надають необхідне обладнання, програмне забезпечення, мережі, сховища, транзакційні послуги та/або пов’язані технології, необхідні для запуску Додатків чи надання Послуг.

 

  • Платіжні системи

Ми працюємо з WorldPay – постачальником послуг, який обробляє Ваші фінансові дані, пов’язані з платіжними функціями цього Додатка, зокрема обробкою платежів у магазинах додатків або іншим третім сторонам.

 

Компанія Philips вимагає від своїх постачальників послуг забезпечити той рівень захисту ваших персональних даних, який надає сама. Ми вимагаємо від наших постачальників послуг обробляти ваші персональні дані лише відповідно до наших вказівок і виключно для зазначених вище цілей. Постачальники матимуть доступ до мінімального обсягу даних, необхідних їм для надання певної послуги та захисту ваших персональних даних.


Інші треті сторони

Компанія Philips також може працювати з третіми сторонами, які обробляють Ваші персональні дані для своїх цілей. Перш ніж передавати Ваші персональні дані третім сторонам, які використовуватимуть їх для власних цілей, компанія Philips гарантовано проінформує Вас та/або запитає Вашої згоди відповідно до чинного законодавства. У такому разі уважно прочитайте повідомлення про конфіденційність цих третіх сторін, оскільки там описується вміст, використання, обробка й захист Ваших даних.

 

Компанія Philips іноді перепродає бізнес або частину бізнесу іншим компаніям. Така передача права власності може включати передачу компанії-покупцю ваших персональних даних, безпосередньо пов’язаних із цим бізнесом. Усі наші права та обов’язки, регульовані нашим Повідомленням про конфіденційність, надаються компанією Philips будь-якій із наших афілійованих осіб у зв’язку зі злиттям, придбанням, реструктуризацією чи продажем активів, згідно із законом або іншим способом, і ми можемо передавати ваші персональні дані будь-кому з наших афілійованих осіб, правонаступників або нових власників.

 

За вашим запитом ми можемо ділитися вашими персональними даними з такими третіми сторонами:

 

  • Delta Dental (тільки США).
  • ONVZ (тільки Нідерланди).
  • Amazon (якщо служба Amazon DRS доступна у вашій країні; детальніше див. нижче).

    Ці треті сторони можуть надавати вам власні послуги. Ми можемо ділитися вашими персональними даними з цими третіми сторонами за вашим запитом та/або відповідно до чинного законодавства.


We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути

Служба поповнення Dash Replenishment Service компанії Amazon
У певних країнах ми підтримуємо наші служби повторного замовлення BrushSync («BrushSync»). Якщо ви підписуєтеся на BrushSync, Додаток автоматично замовляє насадки в службі поповнення Dash Replenishment Service компанії Amazon («DRS»). Для цього вам потрібно ввійти в обліковий запис компанії Amazon – тоді Amazon зможе надавати вам власні послуги. Ознайомтесь із Загальними положеннями та Повідомленням про конфіденційність компанії Amazon, оскільки там описується вміст, використання, обробка й захист ваших даних.


Коли ви підписуєтеся на BrushSync, ми передаємо в компанію Amazon такі дані: серійний номер вашого Пристрою, його модель (номер hx) і термін замовлення нової насадки («BrushSync Data»).  Щоб відстежувати підписку, ми зберігаємо ваш ідентифікатор клієнта Amazon. Якщо ви відпишетеся від BrushSync, ми видалимо ваш ідентифікатор клієнта.  Ви можете в будь-який час (i) призупинити або змінити замовлення в настройках повторного замовлення на сторінці Додатка «Моя насадка»; і/або (ii) скасувати будь-яке замовлення через Amazon.    

 

Оскільки ваші дані в BrushSync та ідентифікатор клієнта Amazon обробляються лише з вищеозначеною метою за умов вашої підписки на BrushSync, ми вважаємо таку обробку необхідною для виконання договору, стороною якого ви є, і законною відповідно до статті 6.1. (b) Регламенту (ЄС) 2016/679.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Передача даних через кордон
Ваші персональні дані можуть зберігатися й оброблятися в будь-якій країні, де представлені наші об’єкти виробництва або постачальники послуг, і, використовуючи Послуги, Ви підтверджуєте передачу інформації (за її наявності) за межі країни Вашого проживання. Правила захисту даних у таких країнах можуть відрізнятися від правил захисту даних у Вашій країні. За певних обставин суди, правоохоронні або регуляторні органи чи органи безпеки в таких країнах матимуть право на доступ до Ваших персональних даних. 


Якщо ви знаходитеся в Європейському Економічному Просторі (ЄЕП), ваші персональні дані можуть передаватися нашим афілійованим особам або постачальникам послуг у країнах, що не є членами ЄЕП, але визнані Європейською комісією як такі, що забезпечують належний рівень захисту даних відповідно до стандартів ЄЕП (повний перелік цих країн доступний за посиланням: http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). Для передачі даних із ЄЕП у країни з неналежним рівнем захисту даних за класифікацією Європейської комісії, як-от у Сполучені Штати Америки, ми впровадили відповідні заходи, зокрема наші Обов’язкові корпоративні правила для даних клієнтів, постачальників і бізнес-партнерів та/або стандартні договірні положення Європейської комісії для захисту ваших персональних даних. Ви можете отримати копію документів з описом цих заходів за посиланням вище або написати на електронну пошту privacy@philips.com.
ДокладнішеЗгорнути

Як довго ми зберігатимемо ваші дані?

Ми зберігатимемо Ваші персональні дані протягом необхідного або дозволеного періоду часу, залежно від мети їх збору. Ми визначаємо тривалість зберігання даних за такими критеріями: (і) тривалість користування Додатком і Послугами; (іі) наявність юридичних зобов’язань, які регламентують нашу діяльність; або (ііі) наявність юридичних рекомендацій щодо доцільності збереження даних (як-от застосовних законів щодо строку давності, відкритих судових справ або розслідувань регуляторних органів).
Choices and rights

Ваші права

Якщо Ви хочете надіслати запит на доступ до раніше наданих нам персональних даних, їх виправлення, видалення, обмеження доступу до них або заперечення щодо їх обробки, або якщо Ви хочете надіслати запит на отримання електронної копії Ваших персональних даних для передачі їх іншій компанії (у тій мірі, у якій Ви маєте право на передачу даних згідно з чинним законодавством), Ви можете зв’язатися з нами за адресою електронної пошти privacy@philips.com. Ми відповімо на Ваш запит згідно з чинним законодавством.



У своєму запиті вкажіть персональні дані й мету звернення (отримання доступу, виправлення, видалення, обмеження доступу або заборона обробки). З метою вашого захисту ми можемо відповідати лише на запити стосовно персональних даних, пов’язаних із вашим обліковим записом, вашою електронною адресою або іншою інформацією про обліковий запис, які ви використовуєте для надсилання запиту. Перш ніж відповісти на ваш запит, ми можемо вимагати встановлення особи. Ми якнайшвидше відповімо на ваш запит у міру розумної обґрунтованості та практичних можливостей.
 
Ми діємо згідно з вашою згодою на збір і/або обробку персональних даних, яку ви можете відкликати коли завгодно. Це не вплине на законність обробки вже наданих даних.
 

Зауважте, що використання певних прав (чи їх частини) може повністю або частково завадити отриманню наших Послуг.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
We protect your personal data
Ми захищаємо Ваші персональні дані

Ми серйозно ставимося до наших зобов’язань із захисту даних, які ви довіряєте компанії Philips, від випадкових або несанкціонованих змін, втрати, зловживання, розголошення або доступу. Щоб захисти ваші дані, компанія Philips впроваджує різні технології, технічні рішення та організаційні заходи. Тому ми зокрема застосовуємо контроль доступу, а також використовуємо брандмауери й захищені протоколи.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Special information for parents
Спеціальна інформація для батьків

Хоча Послуги не розраховані на використання дітьми, як це визначено чинним законодавством, політика компанії Philips включає відповідність закону, якщо він вимагає дозволу батьків або опікунів перед збором, використанням чи розголошенням персональних даних дітей. Ми зобов’язуємося захищати конфіденційність відомостей про дітей, і наполегливо закликаємо батьків і опікунів активно відстежувати діяльність дітей в Інтернеті.

 

Якщо хтось із батьків або опікунів дізнається, що дитина надала нам свої персональні дані без їхньої згоди, зв’яжіться з нами за електронною адресою privacy@philips.com. Якщо ми дізнаємося, що дитина надала нам персональні дані, ми видалимо її дані з наших файлів.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Local specific information
Спеціальна інформація відповідно до місцевих положень: Your California Privacy Rights (Ваші права на конфіденційність для штату Каліфорнія) – тільки для США

Розділ 1798.83 Цивільного кодексу штату Каліфорнія дає змогу нашим клієнтам, які живуть у Каліфорнії, раз на рік безкоштовно вимагати й отримувати від нас інформацію про персональні дані (за її наявності), які ми розкрили третім сторонам із метою адресного маркетингу в попередньому календарному році. Якщо застосовно, ця інформація включатиме перелік категорій персональних даних, до яких було надано загальний доступ, а також імена й адреси всіх третіх сторін, яким ми передали інформацію в попередньому календарному році. Якщо ви живете в Каліфорнії та хочете зробити такий запит, відвідайте наш веб-сайт із питань конфіденційності: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Changes to the privacy notice
Внесення змін до цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність

Час від часу ми можемо змінювати Послуги, не попереджаючи вас заздалегідь. Тому ми залишаємо за собою право періодично змінювати або оновлювати це Повідомлення про конфіденційність. У разі оновлення цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність також оновиться дата на його титульній сторінці.

 

Ми радимо вам регулярно переглядати останню версію цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність.

Нове Повідомлення про конфіденційність набере чинності відразу після публікації. Якщо ви не погоджуєтеся зі змінами повідомлень, ви можете змінити свої налаштування або відмовитися від користування нашими Послугами. Продовжуючи отримувати доступ до наших Послуг або користуватися ними після того, як ці зміни набрали чинності, ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися та погоджуєтеся з поправками, внесеними до Повідомлення про конфіденційність.

ДокладнішеЗгорнути
Contact

Контактні дані

Якщо у Вас виникли запитання щодо цього Повідомлення про конфіденційність або про те, як компанія Philips використовує Ваші персональні дані, зверніться до нашого інспектора із захисту персональних даних за електронною адресою privacy@philips.com. Крім того, Ви маєте право подати скаргу до органу нагляду та контролю, який відповідає за Вашу країну або регіон.

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell