Постачальники послуг

Ми працюємо зі сторонніми постачальниками послуг, які допомагають надавати, вдосконалювати, інтерпретувати, налаштовувати, підтримувати та продавати наші Послуги й керувати ними.

Ми можемо ділитися Вашими персональними даними з такими постачальниками послуг:

Постачальники ІТ- і хмарних послуг

Ці постачальники надають необхідне обладнання, програмне забезпечення, мережі, сховища, транзакційні послуги та/або пов’язані технології, необхідні для запуску Додатків чи надання Послуг.

Платіжні системи

Ми працюємо з WorldPay – постачальником послуг, який обробляє Ваші фінансові дані, пов’язані з платіжними функціями цього Додатка, зокрема обробкою платежів у магазинах додатків або іншим третім сторонам.

Компанія Philips вимагає від своїх постачальників послуг забезпечити той рівень захисту ваших персональних даних, який надає сама. Ми вимагаємо від наших постачальників послуг обробляти ваші персональні дані лише відповідно до наших вказівок і виключно для зазначених вище цілей. Постачальники матимуть доступ до мінімального обсягу даних, необхідних їм для надання певної послуги та захисту ваших персональних даних.



Інші треті сторони

Компанія Philips також може працювати з третіми сторонами, які обробляють Ваші персональні дані для своїх цілей. Перш ніж передавати Ваші персональні дані третім сторонам, які використовуватимуть їх для власних цілей, компанія Philips гарантовано проінформує Вас та/або запитає Вашої згоди відповідно до чинного законодавства. У такому разі уважно прочитайте повідомлення про конфіденційність цих третіх сторін, оскільки там описується вміст, використання, обробка й захист Ваших даних.

Компанія Philips іноді перепродає бізнес або частину бізнесу іншим компаніям. Така передача права власності може включати передачу компанії-покупцю ваших персональних даних, безпосередньо пов’язаних із цим бізнесом. Усі наші права та обов’язки, регульовані нашим Повідомленням про конфіденційність, надаються компанією Philips будь-якій із наших афілійованих осіб у зв’язку зі злиттям, придбанням, реструктуризацією чи продажем активів, згідно із законом або іншим способом, і ми можемо передавати ваші персональні дані будь-кому з наших афілійованих осіб, правонаступників або нових власників.

За вашим запитом ми можемо ділитися вашими персональними даними з такими третіми сторонами:

Delta Dental (тільки США).

ONVZ (тільки Нідерланди).

Amazon (якщо служба Amazon DRS доступна у вашій країні; детальніше див. нижче).



Ці треті сторони можуть надавати вам власні послуги. Ми можемо ділитися вашими персональними даними з цими третіми сторонами за вашим запитом та/або відповідно до чинного законодавства.





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.