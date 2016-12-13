Flexible agreements grounded in actionable data insights, to support you in making confident investment decisions.
We help you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your equipment up to date and reliable.
Unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organization through innovative, meaningful, and evidence-based healthcare education.
Boost your clinical capabilities and the performance of your equipment via software and hardware upgrades.
Tailored financing solutions to help you manage your budgets, stay technologically current and provide the best care possible to your patients.
"Help me understand what I need to do and why"
We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with financial services and managed services.
“Help me and my organization get up and running with something new”
Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimum impact. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.
“Help me perform over time and continuously improve”
We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your department, hospital, or enterprise.
“Help me prevent and react when something goes wrong”
Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventative maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.
“Help me stay current and secure”
Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your specific situation. Services include software maintenance services, cyber security services, trade-in services and financial models to provide you with access to the latest technology across the lifecycle in a sustainable way.
A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.
See our full listing of products, innovative solutions - suites of systems, smart devices, software and services and partnership across the continuum of care with healthcare providers and our customers
