    Health knows no bounds. And neither should healthcare. At Philips, we believe there's always a way to make life better.
    How will priorities of healthcare leaders shift as they look beyond the crisis?

     
    The Future Health Index 2021 report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future
    Ultrasound imaging
    Enhancing diagnostic confidence. Improving patient care


    Solutions that are designed to help you confidently diagnose and care for your patients. 
    Cardiovascular care
    Azurion 7 C20 in the Hybrid OR for vascular surgery


    Sydney Adventist Hospital chose to partner with Philips to streamline their vascular procedures in the hybrid OR, the first Philips Azurion in ASEAN Pacific.
    Emergency Department process improvement

    Healthcare services
    Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation


    Explore our range of strategic healthcare consulting to help you achieve clinical excellence and operational efficiency while improving financial performance and delivering quality patient care.
    Emergency Department process improvement

    Interoperability
    Transforming healthcare can't wait


    An efficient, patient-centered ecosystem is one where you can deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place.
    Frans van Houten

    Philips to be near "Hotspots of talent" to take on GE, IBM

     

    "As we are focusing on innovation for health…we ought to be at the hotspots of talent," says Philips CEO Frans van Houten
    Fututre health index

    The age of opportunity – The Future Health Index 2020 report

     

    Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare. Gain access to insights from the younger generation of healthcare professionals.
    Cardiovascular care

     
    Our cardiovascular care solutions help health systems meet the demands of a growing cardiovascular disease population inside and outside the hospital. Diagnostic innovations enable minimally invasive image-guided therapies, while integrated data and advanced informatics deliver a comprehensive view of a patient's history. Patient monitoring solutions keep watch on the general ward and help detect patient deterioration earlier. Population health analytics help identify at-risk cardiac populations and ambulatory telehealth programs help monitor patients at home to reduce readmissions.
    Image-guided therapy
    Cardiology informatics
    Automated early warning scoring
    Emergency care and resuscitation

    Monitoring

     
    Our monitoring solutions go beyond measurements to address the broader challenges of health systems in keeping watch over patients continuously. Designed to enable virtually anywhere, anytime visibility into a patient's condition, our patient monitoring products and clinical decision support tools deliver a more connected user experience while streamlining workflow with automated information flows. Our monitoring solutions integrate seamlessly into your IT infrastructure and deliver the data security you need.
    Continuous monitoring
    Fetal and maternal monitors
    Patient worn monitors
    Central monitoring systems
    Mobile monitoring
    Data integration
    Networking infrastructure
    Clinical decision support tools
    Automated early warning scoring

    Imaging

     
    Our range of diagnostic imaging systems and software are designed to produce high quality images, improve efficiency and enable a better patient experience. From CT and MR to X-ray and ultrasound, our entire imaging portfolio aims to give care providers the right image at the right time, to support a faster, more confident diagnosis. Beyond the image, our imaging equipment includes advanced technologies that can increase repeatability while improving image clarity.
    Computed tomography
    Interventional X-ray
    Magnetic resonance
    Mammography
    Molecular imaging
    Radiation oncology
    Radiography
    Ultrasound

    Healthcare informatics

     
    Our healthcare informatics solutions aim to transform large amounts clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise. Our informatics solutions streamline management and analysis of patient data from imaging systems, patient monitors and cardiac testing equipment, while enhancing clinical pathways and aiding workflow. By connecting hospital information systems, you gain easy access to aggregated data across the patient care continuum, helping you to gain visibility into the overall health of a patient and proactively manage population health.
    PACS
    Advanced visualization
    Cardiology informatics
    Critical care and anesthesia informatics
    Perinatal informatics
    Radiology informatics

    Clinical applications

     
    To solve some of the most pressing clinical challenges in patient care, we offer a range of clinical applications that bring together hardware, software, technologies and services that can be tailored to meet your organization's needs. From dose management to alarm fatigue, to integrated interventional therapies, we've designed solutions that help address clinical issues holistically by combining tools as well as the training, education and change management to deliver better outcomes. 
    Alarm management
    Automated early warning scoring
    Live image guidance
    Radiation dose management

    Consulting & services

     
    Our teams bring a deep expertise many aspects of healthcare, from clinical excellence, workflow optimization and patient experience, to equipment maintenance and staff training and education. Around your hospital and across your health system our people can enhance your operations, financial performance and care delivery to benefit staff experience and patient care. Day-to-day, we help keep you up and running, and operating at peak performance. 
    Healthcare consulting
    Performance improvement services
    Equipment maintenance services
    Education and training

    Diagnostic technologies

     
    Digital advancements in healthcare hold great promise for improving diagnostic speed and confidence, as well as the most appropriate path for treatment. Our digital diagnostic solutions span analytics and informatics, and digital imagery and genomic data—all to enable a more informed and accurate patient-centric diagnosis.
    Digital pathology

    Population health

     
    Our population health management programs help drive quality improvement, revenue growth and business transformation for providers, health systems, employers and payers on a single, comprehensive platform. Our data platform aggregates patient data across networks and disparate systems and analyzes that data into a single, actionable patient record. Care management and patient activation programs helps health systems complete their transition to value-based care.
