Натиснувши на посилання, Ви залишите офіційний веб-сайт компанії Royal Philips ("Philips"). Будь-які посилання на сторонні веб-сайти, які можуть з’являтись на цьому сайті, надаються лише для Вашої зручності та жодним чином не означають будь-якої підтримки чи схвалення інформації, наданої на цих сайтах. Philips не представляє та не надає жодних гарантій у будь-якій формі щодо будь-яких веб-сайтів третіх сторін або інформації, яка міститься на них.
Натиснувши на посилання, Ви залишите офіційний веб-сайт компанії Royal Philips ("Philips"). Будь-які посилання на сторонні веб-сайти, які можуть з’являтись на цьому сайті, надаються лише для Вашої зручності та жодним чином не означають будь-якої підтримки чи схвалення інформації, наданої на цих сайтах. Philips не представляє та не надає жодних гарантій у будь-якій формі щодо будь-яких веб-сайтів третіх сторін або інформації, яка міститься на них.
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Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside
Through new partnerships, Philips advances wearable and out-of-hospital monitoring solutions to support continuous patient visibility across the care journey.
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Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments
Philips introduces the Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows, helping clinicians improve efficiency and support consistent results in high-volume care settings.
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Philips and University of Washington collaborate to accelerate innovation in advanced MRI care
Philips and the University of Washington are exploring AI-enabled non-contrast breast MRI and a new model for accelerating innovation closer to clinical practice.
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Disney and Philips bring together beloved storytelling and innovative technology to support kids undergoing MRI exams
Disney and Philips bring Disney stories and characters into MRI rooms worldwide to help create calmer experiences for children undergoing scans.
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Philips VeriSight Pro 3D ICE technology featured on BBC
BBC News program showcases how real-time imaging from inside the heart is helping advance minimally invasive structural heart procedures.
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Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Elevate Plus for EPIQ Elite and Affiniti, delivering AI advancements in general imaging ultrasound
Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Elevate Plus, bringing AI-powered automation and advanced imaging to EPIQ Elite and Affiniti.
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