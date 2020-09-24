Browse through our catalog and streamline your education process.
Browse through our catalog and streamline your education process.
Do you have an enrollment key? Access directly courses you’ve purchased.
Do you have an enrollment key? Access directly courses you’ve purchased.
Philips Learning Academy APAC provides healthcare professionals in ASEAN and Pacific with seamless, end-to-end and customized learning experience, through various formats, such as classroom, e-Learning, technical training and webinars.
Philips Learning Academy APAC provides healthcare professionals in ASEAN and Pacific with seamless, end-to-end and customized learning experience, through various formats, such as classroom, e-Learning, technical training and webinars.
Source: Gemseek market research 2019/2020
Mackenzie Health standardized and optimized education services to support staff training for diagnostic imaging.
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*Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
*Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
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