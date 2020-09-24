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Continuous staff development


Invest in retaining and strengthening your staff

Key capabilities

Expected outcomes

Why now

At Philips Education Services, we can help you define and deliver the learning and development activities your staff need to grow and develop.

 

  • Relevant, role and competency-based education programs. 
  • Outcomes-driven. 
  • Continuous, a learning journey that never stops. 
  • Courses delivered online, on-site or remotely by knowledgeable, expert instructors. 
  • Fit for your needs and budget via subscription, pre-paid credits and a la carte options. 
  • Learn how continuous education can support your organization to achieve better outcomes while retaining staff.

Key capabilities

Expected outcomes

Why now

Standardize skills and knowledge to deliver safe, effective, and high-quality healthcare for patients.

 

  • Enable your staff to access professional development and monitor their progression. 
  • Increased ability to innovate and enhance processes. 
  • Achieve and maintain improved outcomes in your organization.  
  • Maximize the use of your available technology. 
  • Increased staff retention through career satisfaction.

Key capabilities

Expected outcomes

Why now

With current healthcare industry needs for continuous education, we aim to address your challenges:

 

  • Education for onboarding new staff efficiently. 
  • eLearning for flexibility and busy schedules. 
  • Track staff learning progress. 
  • Help ensure that knowledge does not fade over time.

Find the solution for you

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Learning Catalog 

 

Browse through our catalog and streamline your education process. 

Go to Learning Catalog
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Access Philips Learning Center

 

Do you have an enrollment key? Access directly courses you’ve purchased.

Go to Learning Center
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Philips Learning Academy (for Asia-Pacific countries only*)

 

Philips Learning Academy APAC provides healthcare professionals in ASEAN and Pacific with seamless, end-to-end and customized learning experience, through various formats, such as classroom, e-Learning, technical training and webinars.

Learn more

"Only 33% of young head of departments consider themselves well-trained, while 24% consider themselves not sufficiently trained for the role"

Source: Gemseek market research 2019/2020

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Customer story

Examining the strategic role of education and training


Mackenzie Health standardized and optimized education services to support staff training for diagnostic imaging.

Read the story (310.0KB)
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Footnotes  

 

*Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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