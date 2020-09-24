At Philips Education Services, we can help you define and deliver the learning and development activities your staff need to grow and develop.

Relevant, role and competency-based education programs.

Outcomes-driven.

Continuous, a learning journey that never stops.

Courses delivered online, on-site or remotely by knowledgeable, expert instructors.

Fit for your needs and budget via subscription, pre-paid credits and a la carte options.

Learn how continuous education can support your organization to achieve better outcomes while retaining staff.