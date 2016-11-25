Search terms

ai header

A real-time data platform to help improve productivity and reduce costs

    Harness the power of near real-time data to achieve operational excellence and improve productivity

    PerformanceBridge is a fully customizable cloud-hosted and near real-time data platform that integrates data from disparate sources, including RIS, PACS, EMR, financial systems, through different industrial standards (HL7, DICOM, structured data).

    Contact us
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

    *
    *

    Що це означає?

    Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

    Bridge the gap between data and decision making

    With PerformanceBridge, you can gain a holistic overview of near real-time insights across your healthcare enterprise, enabling proactive interventions and enhanced outcomes. Powered by our future-focused cloud platform technology, our healthcare data platform delivers scalability, accessibility, and efficiency. Empower your business by overcoming data challenges and unlocking unparalleled value with ultimate flexibility.

    Decision making racetrack

    Built to enable data-driven healthcare analytics

    Focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance, and value.

    PerformanceBridge is a web-based, near real-time data platform that can integrate data from PACS, EMR and RIS, fostering interoperability and enabling data utilization from multiple vendors through different industrial standards (HL7 & DICOM).

    Our solutions help drive continuous improvement in a range of areas such as workflow, asset optimization, and planning for the needs of patient populations.

    PerformanceBridge interface update

    Key advantages of PerformanceBridge

    Vendor agnostic solution

    that can integrate data from imaging modalities with DICOM, EMR and RIS with HL7, and other sources onto a common platform.

    Near real-time data analysis

    that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.

    Analytics and workflow tools

    to help with learning, quality, and operations coordination.

    An open software development kit

    that allows the customer flexibility to customize and quickly build applications, without having to rely on our support.

    Support and services

    to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.

    Flexible suite of scalable solutions

    With a broad spectrum of offerings and capabilities, we partner with customers to customize solutions that enable confident decision-making to enhance performance, address gaps, monitor progress and drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide.

    Baseline and benchmark reporting

    Baseline & benchmark reporting

    Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.

    Learn more (716.0KB)
    Targeted analytics and workflow solutions

    Targeted analytics & workflow solutions

    Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.

    Learn more (404.0KB)
    Full business intelligence solution

    Full business intelligence solution

    Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.

    Learn more

    Professional services to support progress

    Professional services

    We offer a diverse set of services to aid in decision-making and adoption of continuous change.

    Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions.
     

    Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient.
     

    Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

    Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
    Please select the checkbox

    Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

    Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

    ТАК НІ