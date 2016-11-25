PerformanceBridge is a fully customizable cloud-hosted and near real-time data platform that integrates data from disparate sources, including RIS, PACS, EMR, financial systems, through different industrial standards (HL7, DICOM, structured data).
With PerformanceBridge, you can gain a holistic overview of near real-time insights across your healthcare enterprise, enabling proactive interventions and enhanced outcomes. Powered by our future-focused cloud platform technology, our healthcare data platform delivers scalability, accessibility, and efficiency. Empower your business by overcoming data challenges and unlocking unparalleled value with ultimate flexibility.
PerformanceBridge is a web-based, near real-time data platform that can integrate data from PACS, EMR and RIS, fostering interoperability and enabling data utilization from multiple vendors through different industrial standards (HL7 & DICOM).
Our solutions help drive continuous improvement in a range of areas such as workflow, asset optimization, and planning for the needs of patient populations.
Vendor agnostic solution that can integrate data from imaging modalities with DICOM, EMR and RIS with HL7, and other sources onto a common platform.
Vendor agnostic solution
that can integrate data from imaging modalities with DICOM, EMR and RIS with HL7, and other sources onto a common platform.
Near real-time data analysis that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.
Near real-time data analysis
that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.
Analytics and workflow tools to help with learning, quality, and operations coordination.
Analytics and workflow tools
to help with learning, quality, and operations coordination.
An open software development kit that allows the customer flexibility to customize and quickly build applications, without having to rely on our support.
An open software development kit
that allows the customer flexibility to customize and quickly build applications, without having to rely on our support.
Support and services to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.
Support and services
to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.
With a broad spectrum of offerings and capabilities, we partner with customers to customize solutions that enable confident decision-making to enhance performance, address gaps, monitor progress and drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide.
Baseline & benchmark reporting Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.
Baseline & benchmark reporting
Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.
Targeted analytics & workflow solutions Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.
Targeted analytics & workflow solutions
Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.
Full business intelligence solution Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.
Full business intelligence solution
Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.
Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions. Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient. Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.
Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions.
Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient.
Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?