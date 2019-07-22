Maintenance services

Get the service you need at the right cost. Our flexible contracts and customized service agreements are designed to evolve and meet your changing business and patient care needs.
Get the service you need at the right cost. Our flexible contracts and customized service agreements are designed to evolve and meet your changing business and patient care needs.
With our Customer Services Portal managing your imaging equipment inventory just got easier.
Our advanced virtual private network allows for remote proactive support and helps us sustain your systems from a distance, without interrupting your routine.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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