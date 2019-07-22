Maintenance services

Operational Intelligence is the partnership of continually synchronized people, processes and technology. This operating model turns the current trend to think and prioritize technology first, on its head by combining three critical components to create and deliver a healthcare organization’s products and services to result in profitability and growth.

What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals.

Read why Operational Intelligence is a mindset and methodology for accelerated operations excellence.