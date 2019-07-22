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Maintenance services
 

Optimize workflows and reduce unplanned equipment downtime

Maintenance is about enabling healthcare systems to make full – and evolving use – of their sophisticated equipment and technology investment.
 
We understand the strategic importance of maintenance and help you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. 
 
From premium, full-service maintenance, in-house team support, to multivendor equipment and software, we can design and provide a maintenance offer that fits your strategic goals and budget.

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Featured services in maintenance services

Class IA recommendation award

The RightFit for your service needs

 

Get the service you need at the right cost. Our flexible contracts and customized service agreements are designed to evolve and meet your changing business and patient care needs.

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Enabling technologies

  • Customer Services Portal
    Customer Services Portal

    With our Customer Services Portal managing your imaging equipment inventory just got easier.

  • Remote services and connectivity
    Remote services and connectivity

    Our advanced virtual private network allows for remote proactive support and helps us sustain your systems from a distance, without interrupting your routine.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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