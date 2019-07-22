Maintenance services

Operational Intelligence is the partnership of continually synchronized people, processes and technology. This operating model turns the current trend to think and prioritize technology first, on its head by combining three critical components to create and deliver a healthcare organization’s products and services to result in profitability and growth. What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals. Read why Operational Intelligence is a mindset and methodology for accelerated operations excellence.
At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. Turn to us for technical phone support, on-site support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights. Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.
The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.
Visit our knowledge center to read articles, case studies and view videos to get insights into how to reduce unplanned downtime, benefits of proactive monitoring and remote support and other relevant topics to help you maximize system uptime and availability.
