A powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care
Uniquely integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services across the care pathway
Emergency care
Diagnosis
Treatment
Post-acute care
At home
Discover what’s new
BLOG
Cardiac care without boundaries
Every patient deserves the best possible care for their specific needs. And in complex cardiac conditions, that requires an orchestrated effort which transcends physical and clinical boundaries.
VIDEO
Improved workflows. Improved care.
Philips Azurion with IntraSight provides high diagnostic reliability that can support fast, intuitive workflow.
VIDEO
Hackensack University Medical Center and Philips Azurion with FlexArm
Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its interventional suites with Philips Azurion with FlexArm imageguided therapy system.
VIDEO
Philips Azurion – our new generation system for interventional cardiology
Philips introduces the next generation Azurion image guided-therapy solution for interventional cardiology.
Explore the benefits of our integrated solutions
Contact us today to see how we can help you realize your vision for delivering better heart care with enhanced efficiency.
Solutions in Cardiac Care
Upcoming events
HIMSS March 14-18; Orlando, FL, USA
ACC April 2-4; Washington, DC, USA
EHRA April 3-5; Copenhagen, Denmark
HRS April 29–May 1; San Francisco, CA, USA
EuroPCR May 17-20; Paris, France
ASE June 10-11; Seattle, WA, USA
ESC August 26-29; Barcelona, Spain
TCT September 16-20; Boston, MA, USA
PCR London Valves November 27-29; London, UK
RSNA November 27–December 1; Chicago, IL, USA
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
- Contact
- Support
- Other helpful links
1
2
Contact details
1
2
Contact details
References
1. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.
2. Carolinas HealthCare System. Delivering the right stroke care faster. Philips Success Story. 2017.
3. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.