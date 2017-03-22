Customer Services Portal

Log in to the portal. Click on “Create a new case” and fill out the required information about your device and detail the issue you are facing. Make sure that you enter the bench repair details in the case description. Submit the case and be sure to note down the case number that is generated. Fill out the appropriate PDF form for your device from one of these links:





· MX40 bench repair form

· US bench repair form (all except MX40 and halters)

· All Philips sleep and respiratory products bench repair form

Once you’ve selected the appropriate form, fill out the PDF form with your personal and device information, including the case number that you received. Sign digitally or print and then scan the bench form. Upload the completed and signed PDF form to your case in the portal by clicking on “Add attachment” under your case details. Pack your device securely and include a copy of the completed and signed PDF form with your shipment. Send your device to the address provided on the form using a trackable shipping method.

As an option, you can also add the tracking number of your shipment as a case activity on your case in the portal, by clicking on “Add activity” under your case details.

Track the status of your case and engage with Philips experts in the portal. If you have any questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us via the portal. We’re here to help.