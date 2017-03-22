The Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by offering you an online platform to manage your Philips products and related services across modalities.
With the online portal, you can identify which of your organization’s products are up and running – or order service for those that are not.
Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration
Queensland X-Ray, Australia
I was really honored to be asked to test the Philips Customer Services Portal.”
The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime for our patients.”
|
Date
|
Philips Healthcare holidays
|
January 1, 2021
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 18, 2021
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|
May 31, 2021
|
Memorial Day
|
July 5, 2021
|
Independence Day (observed)
|
September 6, 2021
|
Labor Day
|
November 11, 2021
|
Veterans Day
|
November 25, 2021
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
November 26, 2021
|
Day after Thanksgiving Day
|
December 24, 2021
|
Christmas Day (observed)
