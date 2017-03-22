Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets and interact with Philips. You will find the portal to be a quick and convenient way to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service (open a case) for those that are not. Furthermore, you can add attachments to the case, track case status, view planned service events, view reports, download documents and much more. The portal provides a window into case activity never offered before, with 24x7 access. The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow.