Mother & Child Care

You believe that every mother and baby deserves the best care possible - before, during, and after a newborn enters the world. At Philips, we share your passion and support your mission. We're committed to delivering clinically proven Developmental Care solutions and educational services, through every stage and each transition. We help you establish an evidence‐based framework of care designed to support and nurture mother and baby in the best way possible. Through a wide range of products including maternal and fetal monitoring during pregnancy, neonatal positioning, calming and soothing solutions for the NICU, and feeding and monitoring for the transition home, we help to enrich the lives of infants from the start.
"What if this were my child? Or my grandchild? That’s how I think about every woman who walks in here." Diane Shaffer MEd
Developmental Specialist
NICU & Developmental Follow-up
West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
The Burnside Hospital in Australia offers expectant mothers the freedom to move about during labor with Philips Avalon Cableless (CL) maternal and fetal monitoring solution. When used with the OB information system, IntelliSpace Perinatal, clinicians are able to capture a comprehensive clinical record while providing a more flexible birth experience.
The Máxima Medical Center in Veldhoven, Netherlands includes a groundbreaking Woman-Mother-Child Center, which is one of the first in Europe to deliver comprehensive family-focused childbirth and neonatal care, implementing family centered care concepts such as the Sacred Hour.
Starting life in intensive care is never easy. But Clinica Mangiagalli in Milan, Italy is partnering with Philips to create a gentler environment for premature babies like Sebastiano – as well as their families.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO works implements Developmental Care initiatives in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Calming your baby with Philips Soothie pacifiers
A range of positioning products for the NICU
