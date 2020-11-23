Search terms

Enabling a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes for every patient

Cancer care is a series of defining moments.

From early detection of disease through the first diagnosis and the series of subsequent moments that drive critical decisions; from screening and detection through surveillance, assessment and follow-up care, you require meaningful, data-driven insights to the pivotal moments when patient and doctor come together to make a critical decision.

Together, we focus on the people at the center of cancer care. A deep clinical understanding and innovative approach toward workflows delivers new models of care that eliminate burdensome administrative tasks and fragmented systems – bringing insights directly to clinical teams, fostering collaboration and driving patient-centered care.

Leveraging decades of clinical innovations, Philips offers a suite of solutions, enhanced through strategic clinical and technology partnerships, vendor-agnostic device integration and advanced clinical algorithms. Clinical guidance, enabled by end-to-end integration and exchange of data, allows workflows to be smart and streamlined while connecting care teams across locations with the information they need to optimize and personalize care.


Hear what your peers have to say about key topics in oncology care

  Advancing the quality of cancer care

    Advancing the quality of cancer care

  Barriers to workflow optimization

    Barriers to workflow optimization

  Orchestrating clear care pathways

    Orchestrating clear care pathways

Key challenges you might be facing

  What if you could decrease the uncertainty that complicates the oncology pathway?

    What if you could decrease the uncertainty that complicates the oncology pathway?

  What if you could standardize and streamline oncology workflows for efficiency, speed and consistency?

    What if you could standardize and streamline oncology workflows for efficiency, speed and consistency?

  What if you could orchestrate clear care pathways for every patient?

    What if you could orchestrate clear care pathways for every patient?

Our latest innovations in oncology care

Our oncology solution portfolio

Earlier and more accurate diagnosis and tissue assessment

Integrated solutions for better patient management and clinical decision making

Fast, more efficient and precise therapies

Earlier response assessment and care plan adjustment

