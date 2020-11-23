From early detection of disease through the first diagnosis and the series of subsequent moments that drive critical decisions; from screening and detection through surveillance, assessment and follow-up care, you require meaningful, data-driven insights to the pivotal moments when patient and doctor come together to make a critical decision.
Together, we focus on the people at the center of cancer care. A deep clinical understanding and innovative approach toward workflows delivers new models of care that eliminate burdensome administrative tasks and fragmented systems – bringing insights directly to clinical teams, fostering collaboration and driving patient-centered care.
Leveraging decades of clinical innovations, Philips offers a suite of solutions, enhanced through strategic clinical and technology partnerships, vendor-agnostic device integration and advanced clinical algorithms. Clinical guidance, enabled by end-to-end integration and exchange of data, allows workflows to be smart and streamlined while connecting care teams across locations with the information they need to optimize and personalize care.
https://www.philips.com.my/healthcare/medical specialties/oncology/cancer-care
Leveraging decades of clinical innovations, Philips offers a suite of solutions, enhanced through strategic clinical and technology partnerships, vendor-agnostic device integration and advanced clinical algorithms. Clinical guidance, enabled by end-to-end integration and exchange of data, allows workflows to be smart and streamlined while connecting care teams across locations with the information they need to optimize and personalize care.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.