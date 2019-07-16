Upgrading services

Operational Intelligence is the partnership of continually synchronized people, processes and technology. This operating model turns the current trend to think and prioritize technology first, on its head by combining three critical components to create and deliver a healthcare organization’s products and services to result in profitability and growth. What began as an idea about how a hospital system and a technology provider could better work together has become a powerful new way of working for hundreds of Philips and healthcare professionals. Read why Operational Intelligence is a mindset and methodology for accelerated operations excellence.
Our portfolio of services is designed to cover all of your needs, now and in the future. We collaborate with you to ensure your technology and processes remain reliable to keep you operating consistently and economically. Our Upgrade and trade-in services help you stay at the forefront of new hardware and software developments and get the most out of your technology.
"I think it’s fair to say the whole healthcare environment has to do more for less. There is no area where there is truly booming healthcare” Dr. Guy Lloyd, Consultant cardiologist Barts Heart Centre, London, UK
