At Philips we strive to help make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation. Our HealthSuite digital platform fosters open and collaborative innovation focused on developing breakthrough health, wellness and life science solutions that will transform the way care is delivered. By connecting devices, unlocking data and fostering collaboration we will empower new forms of engagement, actionable insights and better health outcomes.
Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform Overview
Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform elevates Cloud computing for healthcare and life science domains
Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform elevates Cloud computing for healthcare and life science domains
Consumable building blocks to accelerate development and deployment of solutions
Focus on interoperability standards to drive the secure sharing of patient data
Built-in safeguards that meet strict healthcare and life science standards while supporting interoperability for enhanced data exchange
Health systems also benefit from evidence-based insights to guide organization, clinical and financial decisions.
HSDP enables developers to create solutions designed to support fast and effective clinical decision-making. Building on HSDP allows clinicians to provide close collaboration with their patients and deliver guidance to the most appropriate care.
Health systems also benefit from evidence-based insights to guide organization, clinical and financial decisions.
Remote monitoring is critical to patient centered engagement. HSDP interoperability supports multiple collaboration applications that help to facilitate communication between care providers and patients (i.e., physician alerts, telehealth consults, self-reporting surveys, etc.). Our services can help to provide site-less clinical trials resulting in improved patient adherence to medications that trigger interventions when necessary.
Leverage our wealth of experience in building, hosting and scaling Philips solutions on our own healthcare privacy and security-compliant Cloud platform.
Delivering an innovative approach to virtual care
Predictive analytics to help enhance post-acute care among at-risk populations
Medication adherence in clinical trials
Why healthcare leaders should consider platform thinking for fast adaptive innovation to combat COVID-19
Making the case for investing in the Cloud
A path to building a stronger healthcare system for a stronger America
The Shifting Landscape of Virtual Clinical Trials
Philips DICOM Store - Managing medical imaging studies in the Cloud
An introduction to cellular IoT: A successful cellular connection of your medical device
Visit HSDP.io for product documentation and service details
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.