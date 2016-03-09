Ключевые слова для поиска

    Ratatouille

    This versatile dish is packed with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.

    Порций 4 persons, Время приготовления: 20 minutes, Время приготовления 45 minutes
    0–30 минут
    Овощи
    Исключающая орехи
    Вегетарианские блюда
    Безлактозная
    Основные блюда
    Аэрогриль
    Исключающая молочные продукты
    Безглютеновая

    Ингредиенты

    • 250 grams of eggplant (aubergine), sliced in rounds
    • 250 grams of zucchini (courgette), sliced in rounds
    • 250 grams of bell peppers, sliced
    • 250 grams of tomatoes, peeled and quartered
    • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
    • Olive oil
    • Bay leaf
    • Thyme sprig
    • Salt and pepper

    Способ приготовления

    • Wash and slice all of the vegetables. To peel the tomatoes drop them in boiling water for about 10 seconds and use a sharp paring knife to help slip off the peel.
    • Preheat the HomeCooker for 3 minutes at 175°C.
    • Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the sliced eggplant and cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes at 175°C. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and remove the eggplant.
    • Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the zucchini slices. Cook for about 4 minutes at 175°C, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Repeat the procedure for the bell peppers
    • Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the onions to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes at 175°C.
    • Add the tomatoes and the pre-cooked vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. Then add the bay leaf and thyme.
    • Add the garlic and salt and pepper if needed. Cover the HomeCooker with the lid and cook at 110°C for 30 minutes.
    • Совет: Ratatouille originated in the south of France, and some say in the city of Nice itself. It features the vegetables you would be likely to find in a potager in the middle of summer:
    Ratatouille | Philips

