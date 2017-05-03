  • Бесплатная доставка и возврат

    Дневные ходовые огни

      Автомобильное освещение Philips – Bаш надежный путеводитель на дорогах

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      Высокомощный светодиод LUXEON® нового поколения
      Neue verbesserte Optik mit 9 LED-Punkten
      Montage in verschiedenen Winkeln möglich für einen größeren Blickwinkel
      Intelligentes Clipsystem
      Kompatibel mit Hybrid-, Elektro- und Start-/Stopp-Fahrzeugen
      Montage auf Stoßdämpfern im Winkel bis zu +/-40°
      Wasser- und steinschlagfest
      Hochwertiges Aluminiumgehäuse
      Goedgekeurde technologie
      Высокомощный светодиод LUXEON® нового поколения
      Ультраширокий луч
      Работает и днем, и ночью (в режиме приглушенной яркости)
      Удобное крепление: установка одним щелчком
      Высококачественный и ударопрочный алюминиевый корпус. Защита от гравия и воды.

       

       
      Технология, соответствующая законодательным нормам
