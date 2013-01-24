Главная
Philips - Нажмите здесь, чтобы перейти на домашнюю страницу
RU
UK
1

Ключевые слова для поиска

Галогеновый

Галогеновые лампы

Лампы головного освещения

Автомобильное освещение Philips – Bаш надежный путеводитель на дорогах

  • Новатор індустрії автомобільного освітлення з 1914 року
  • Винахідник ксенонових ламп Xenon HID
  • Вибір головних виробників автомобілів
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
Icon

RacingVision GT200 
 

До 200 % более яркий свет*
RacingVision GT200
В следующих моделях:
H4, H7
Перейти в каталог

WhiteVision ultra


Яркий и эффектный внешний вид
WhiteVision ultra
В следующих моделях:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
Перейти в каталог

VisionPlus
 

Видимость до 60 % лучше*
VisionPlus
В следующих моделях:
H1, H4, H7
Перейти в каталог
RacingVision GT200 Цветовая температура
RacingVision GT200 эффективность светового луча
RacingVision GT200 Срок службы
RacingVision GT200
WhiteVision ultra Цветовая температура
WhiteVision ultra эффективность светового луча
WhiteVision ultra Срок службы
WhiteVision ultra
VisionPlus Цветовая температура
VisionPlus эффективность светового луча
VisionPlus Срок службы
VisionPlus

Vision

Видимость до 30 % лучше*
Vision
В следующих моделях:
H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
Перейти в каталог

X-tremeVision Pro150

До 150 % более яркий свет*
X-tremeVision Pro150
В следующих моделях:
H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
Перейти в каталог

LongLife EcoVision

Срок службы дольше — замен меньше
LongLife EcoVision
В следующих моделях:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
Перейти в каталог
Vision Цветовая температура
Vision эффективность светового луча
Vision Срок службы
Vision
X-tremeVision Pro150 Цветовая температура
X-tremeVision Pro150 эффективность светового луча
X-tremeVision Pro150 Срок службы
X-tremeVision Pro150
Longlife EcoVision Цветовая температура
Longlife EcoVision эффективность светового луча
Longlife EcoVision Срок службы
Longlife EcoVision

 

Изображения только для информационных целей

* Оттенок света: "До"; Эффективность

светового луча: По сравнению с минимальными требованиями законодательства; Срок службы: Срок службы зависит от типа, указано значение только для H7 

** По сравнению с минимальными требованиями законодательства

Найдите подходящую лампу для вашего автомобиля

Перейти к помощнику по выбору
Selector Tool

Подробнее

Поддержка по вопросам автомобильной продукции

Поддержка по вопросам автомобильной продукции

Вам нужны сменные лампы Philips для вашего автомобиля?
Где купить

Где купить

Купите автомобильную продукцию Philips в Интернете или розничном магазине в вашем городе
Автомобильные статьи

Автомобильные статьи

Узнайте больше о технологиях, инновациях и решениях Philips для автомобильного освещения из наших статей