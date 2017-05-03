  • Безкоштовна доставка та повернення

    Галогенні лампи

    Лампи головного освітлення

    Автомобільне освітлення Philips — ваш надійний провідник на дорогах

    • Новатор індустрії автомобільного освітлення з 1914 року
                RacingVision GT200
                 

                До 200 % яскравіше світло*
                RacingVision GT200
                У таких моделях:
                H4, H7
                X-tremeVision Pro150
                 

                До 150% яскравіше світло*
                X-tremeVision Pro150
                У таких моделях:
                H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
                WhiteVision ultra
                 

                Ефектний неперевершений вигляд
                WhiteVision ultra
                У таких моделях:
                H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
