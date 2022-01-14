Philips is here to help. As an extension of your team, we bring a world of clinical and operational expertise to your health system. We focus on what matters to patients and caregivers. This is proven through our long history of innovating in collaboration with our customers. Together, we can identify new opportunities – ones that may not be on your radar today but are crucial for tomorrow. The result? Future-ready solutions designed to make healthcare work better and help your organization succeed.
Come and meet us at Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. Let’s partner with purpose.
Come and meet us at Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.
Let’s partner with purpose.
Hear directly from your peers on their best practices to improve health outcomes and increase efficiency.
Meet with our dedicated team of experts at Arab Health and discuss how operations can be key to optimizing your systems, people and processes. Learn hassle-free ways to keep your technology current, and maximize equipment uptime, and benefit from remote and proactive maintenance.
Discover our portfolio of solutions designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence, improve the patient experience and deliver lifetime customer value.
Radiology workflow solutions
Our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions supports you in connecting workflows across the imaging enterprise to help improve outcomes for patients and enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators.
Acute care patient management
Fine-tune care for every patient at scale with continuous patient monitoring, acute care workflows and predictive insights.
Managed services
Discover Philips comprehensive, vendor neutral solutions to support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. More than traditional Managed Equipment Services, our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, to support you in making confident investment decisions.
Stroke solutions
Effective stroke management connects the dots between caregivers at critical moments in stroke care pathways. Team up to improve quality of life for stroke patients.
Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 1
Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 2
Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 3
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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