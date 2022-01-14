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Philips at Arab Health 2023

January 30 – February 2
Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center

Real results. Real impact. Let’s partner with purpose.


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Partnering can drive innovation and results

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Philips is here to help. As an extension of your team, we bring a world of clinical and operational expertise to your health system. We focus on what matters to patients and caregivers. This is proven through our long history of innovating in collaboration with our customers. Together, we can identify new opportunities – ones that may not be on your radar today but are crucial for tomorrow. The result? Future-ready solutions designed to make healthcare work better and help your organization succeed.

Come and meet us at Stand S2.C10, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. 

 

Let’s partner with purpose.

Smart strategies to advance healthcare transformation

Smart strategies to advance healthcare

Hear directly from your peers on their best practices to improve health outcomes and increase efficiency.

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Partnering towards sustainable healthcare

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Human health and environmental health go hand in hand. The healthcare industry has a responsibility to act because by taking care of the plant we are taking care of people. Learn how Philips is committed to delivering a more resilient , more sustainable future of healthcare.

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Unlock the full potential of your technology investment

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Meet with our dedicated team of experts at Arab Health and discuss how operations can be key to optimizing your systems, people and processes. Learn hassle-free ways to keep your technology current, and maximize equipment uptime, and benefit from remote and proactive maintenance.

Explore our integrated solutions at Arab Health

Discover our portfolio of solutions designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence, improve the patient experience and deliver lifetime customer value.

Radiology workflow

Radiology workflow solutions

Our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions supports you in connecting workflows across the imaging enterprise to help improve outcomes for patients and enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators.

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Acute care patient management

Fine-tune care for every patient at scale with continuous patient monitoring, acute care workflows and predictive insights.

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Managed services

Managed services

Discover Philips comprehensive, vendor neutral solutions to support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. More than traditional Managed Equipment Services, our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, to support you in making confident investment decisions.

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Stroke solutions

Effective stroke management connects the dots between caregivers at critical moments in stroke care pathways. Team up to improve quality of life for stroke patients.

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Jump into our virtual space and take a tour

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Explore our Health Informatics Experience to see our latest informatics innovations

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Did you visit Philips at Arab Health 2022
Check out the recap

Philips at Arab Health day one

Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 1

Philips at Arab Health day 2

Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 2

Philips at Arab Health day three

Philips at Arab Health 2022 - Day 3

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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