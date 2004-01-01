Philips, following consultation with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), announced it is conducting an Urgent Product Defect Correction for specific devices in the sleep and respiratory care portfolio. For more information please click here or call 1800 009 579.
Philips Respironics, a global leader in the Sleep and Respiratory markets, is passionate about providing solutions that lead to healthier patients, healthier practices, and healthier businesses. We believe that effective sleep and respiratory management empowers patients to rediscover confidence and the freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring their ability to sleep and breathe naturally. At home and on the go, our personalized sleep and COPD therapies make it easy for everyone to engage with their care and integrate it into everyday life, enhancing their experience and results. As intuitive to experience as sleeping or breathing itself, our technologies and solutions help every patient to embrace their condition in order to help them in their goals to regain control, feel human again, and live the life that they want. Our innovations support recovery and chronic care at home and connect extended care teams seamlessly, to give our healthcare partners and your patients the confidence and peace of mind that they’re always getting the care they need.
For those living with sleep apnea, Philips Respironics sleep apnea therapy devices are an effective way to help patients adopt sleep apnea therapy for the long term. They are designed for engagement with and connectivity to extended care teams for the rediscovery of restful sleep, sense of normalcy and dreams.
At Philips Respironics, we work in concert with care providers to support a patient -centered and coordinated respiratory and COPD disease management approach. When initiated in the hospital and used consistently across the entire patient care journey, our NIV and other solutions can help with patient compliance in the home and may contribute to fewer hospital readmissions.
Dream Family
Our Dream Family is an innovative, comprehensive suite of sleep apnea therapy technology, offering a sleek, compact patient-driven design, and personalized tools to keep your patients’ therapy on track.
Oxygen
With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the flexibility they want, while helping reduce expenses for providers.
Masks Our comprehensive portfolio of advanced mask designs, full-face, minimal-contact, pillows and pediatric masks reflects our commitment to innovation, your patients and your business.
Our comprehensive portfolio of advanced mask designs, full-face, minimal-contact, pillows and pediatric masks reflects our commitment to innovation, your patients and your business.
Software Our patient management software helps clinicians manage their respiratory patients easily and efficiently.
Our patient management software helps clinicians manage their respiratory patients easily and efficiently.
Ventilation Versatile and easy to use, our ventilators provide invasive and noninvasive therapy for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients across care environments from hospital to home.
Versatile and easy to use, our ventilators provide invasive and noninvasive therapy for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients across care environments from hospital to home.
Sleep Diagnostics In addition to home sleep testing and in-lab sleep diagnostics systems, you also can choose from our full line of diagnostics sensors, titration devices, and software to help you diagnose patients and manage your business.
In addition to home sleep testing and in-lab sleep diagnostics systems, you also can choose from our full line of diagnostics sensors, titration devices, and software to help you diagnose patients and manage your business.
Pulse Oximetry To meet the needs of providers and patients, we offer a full range of quality pulse oximetry products that are lightweight yet have exceptional battery life.
To meet the needs of providers and patients, we offer a full range of quality pulse oximetry products that are lightweight yet have exceptional battery life.
Sleep Therapy Our sleep therapy systems are designed with the needs of care practitioners and patients in mind. These quality systems reflect our commitment to providing exceptional therapy, enhanced patient comfort, and essential compliance tools.
Our sleep therapy systems are designed with the needs of care practitioners and patients in mind. These quality systems reflect our commitment to providing exceptional therapy, enhanced patient comfort, and essential compliance tools.
Airway Clearance Devices Our devices redefine non-invasive secretion clearance for use in hospital and at home to improve patient care and give clinicians new tools to enhance therapy efficacy.
Our devices redefine non-invasive secretion clearance for use in hospital and at home to improve patient care and give clinicians new tools to enhance therapy efficacy.
