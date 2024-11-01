Search terms

EN
UK
    envolope mail

    Don't want to miss out on our latest updates?

    Sign up now

    MRI systems & solutions

    Innovation with purpose

    Helium-free MR operations are the new reality in MR. After the launch of the Ingenia Ambition MR scanner with BlueSeal, industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, we are focusing on expanding this breakthrough technology to our entire portfolio, supporting uninterrupted MR operations and providing clinicians with high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.

    Request information
    Subscribe for updates

    MR imaging systems


    A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering speed, comfort and confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

    3.0T

    1.5T

    MR-guided therapy

    window door showing doctor

    Feel the freedom with BlueSeal MRI


    Lift limitations and experience MRI excellence with BlueSeal, the industry's first high-performance, wide-bore, helium-free 1.5T MRI system.2

    Learn more

    MRI innovations


    Discover unique MRI technologies that increase radiology productivity, while delivering exceptional imaging quality and patient experience.

    Sustainability in MRI

     

    Deliver quality care while reducing environmental impact

    Learn more

    Options and upgrades


    Expand your MRI capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.

    Learn from your peers

     

    Leverage best practices from other users to get the most out of your system.

    Philips user Community

    MyP4P Community

     

    Leverage clinical experiences from your peers, share and download ExamCards, view tips and tutorials, and learn from Philips experts in the Community, created exclusively for Philips customers.

    Join MyP4P Community
    MR Body map

    MR Body Map

     

    Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe that showcase how our MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

    Learn more
    FieldStrength MRI hub

    FieldStrength MR hub

     

    Explore experiences of Philips users by viewing short videos, reading articles and watching webinars on the latest trends and insights.

    Learn more

    MR SmartSpeed
    Increase speed and
    image quality

    Driven by artificial intelligence

    Learn more

    Explore all we have to offer in radiology, including top stories, our latest products and innovations, key capabilities and solutions, signature events and more.

    Visit radiology specialty hub

    Supporting you at every turn

    Philips Education

    Education & training
    Learn more
    Customer services

    Customer services
    Learn more
    Refurbished systems

    Refurbished systems
    Learn more
    Philips Medical Capital

    Philips Capital
    Learn more

    **Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants bystrictly following the Instructions For Use.

    1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

    2. Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

    Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
    Please select the checkbox

    Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

    Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

    ТАК НІ