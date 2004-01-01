Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation systems help you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give those you treat the best chance of returning to an active, normal life.
Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation systems help you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give those you treat the best chance of returning to an active, normal life.
Fill out a short form and an AED expert will reach out to you as soon as possible.
The HeartStart OnSite can be used without a prescription
Your AED is ready to go with the push of a button
How do I use an AED?
What is an AED and when do I use one?
General information
General information
Emergency Care solutions
Audiences
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?