When every second counts
Respond to emergencies quickly and confidently

Emergency Care and Resuscitation Systems

 

Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation systems help you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give those you treat the best chance of returning to an active, normal life.

a man being shown an mri device

AEDs for workplaces, gyms, schools and communities

Ambulance workers resuscitating a young boy with a heart starter

AEDs for hospitals and professionals

Ambulance workers resuscitating a man with a heart starter

ALS devices for pre-hospital and hospital use

a patient monitor showing patient data

Remote monitors for pre-hospital use

More Emergency Care Solutions and Supplies

A group of people helping a person and resuscitating

AED or ALS
support page

a group of men standing next to each other

Data Management support page

Discover what makes Philips a leader in AEDs

The HeartStart OnSite can be used without a prescription

Your AED is ready to go with the push of a button

Voice commands guide you step-by-step

Learn about AED ease-of-use

Learn about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and AEDs

Aed product

How do I use an AED?

Aed product

What is an AED and when do I use one?

More about Philips AEDs

 

