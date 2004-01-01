Search terms

Diagnostic informatics

Transforming healthcare with a trusted partner

    Meaningful technologies to help teams at healthcare’s defining moments

    We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
     

    Calls for pivotal solutions

    Our focus is on helping you achieve your goals. Like you, we’re constantly evolving. At Philips, we create solutions with the future in mind, aligning our efforts with industry standards and always with the quadruple aim in mind.

     

    You need the right building blocks to be successful. With Philips as your partner, you have access to a modular set of advanced software and informatics offerings to support your strategy and help you achieve your goals at your own pace. We innovate with purpose, providing integrated solutions to help your evolving enterprise. And we’re proud to be your partner, providing a strong informatics foundation for seamless care, helping you use information to your full advantage.

    Diagnostic informatics portfolio

    Transforming healthcare with a trusted partner

    Cardiology informatics

    Radiology informatics

    Advanced visualization

    Interoperability solutions

    Digital pathology

    Precision medicine

    Enterprise operational informatics

    Enterprise imaging

    Managed services

    Supporting services

    Consulting

    Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

    Education

    Meaningful learning for enhanced patience care. Philips Healthcare Education delivers comprehensive, clinically relevant courses, learning paths, and programs designed to help you enhance operational efficiency and deliver high quality patient care. 

