SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
SG300 is designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
Not many would. In a survey of 52 pathologists, 100% of them said that going digital helps reach diagnostic consensus and that they would never go back to non-digital.1 With our pathology slide scanners, the Image Management System (IMS) and a comprehensive set of software tools and capabilities, you can easily connect with supporting sub-specialists around the world on the quest for quick and confident diagnostic decisions that enhance patient care.
The Philips digital pathology solution facilitates more efficient, remote and collaborative ways of working. Pathologists have seen efficiency gains of up to 15-25% per case from making the digital transition.2 Going digital helps reach diagnostic consensus.3 Working digitally can also help address the world’s acute shortage of trained pathologists.
Interoperability with third-party AI applications aids AI-enabled digital pathology workflows, increasing efficiency for your organization. For example, 35 pathology labs are already using the Philips pathology solution in combination with the Ibex Medical Analytics Galen AI diagnostics platform. This combined solution has been shown to result in productivity gains of up to 37%.4
See what more than 300 customers and over 20 hospital pathology laboratories have learned about going fully digital with the Philips solution. It facilitates collaboration with clinical teams through remote consultation, real-time case sharing and multidisciplinary discussions.
Philips offers a proven track record bringing together planning, integration, education and optimization services that ensure a smooth and effective implementation. In fact, a survey at a major digital pathology lab found that most lab staff felt fully accustomed to Philips digital pathology systems in one week or less.1 Philips digital pathology scanners are designed for high throughput and a first-time-right rate of 99.5%1 for fast turnaround for your lab.
lluminate a new path to precision care. Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
Philips helps bring more clarity at every moment of cancer care through streamlined multidisciplinary workflows and integrated patient data. See how.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Survey of 52 pathologists, lab managers and lab technicians in Europe, 2018. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) is 510k pending.
[2} KLAS Research ‘US Digital Pathology 2023’ Performance Insights.
[3]Sarfati D, Gurney J. Preventing cancer: the only way forward. The Lancet, August 2022, 400(10352):540-541. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(22)01430-1.
[4] Philips digital pathology solution in combination with Ibex Medical Analytics’ Galen™ AI diagnostics platform: Raoux, et al. Modern Pathology (2021) 34 (suppl 2): 598-599.
PIPS can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. The system can aid pathologists to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue. PIPS is not available for sale in all countries.
*PIPS enables iSyntax files and with the Software Development Kit (SDK) third-party companies can use this for AI capabilities.
**Philips’ pathology solution in combination with Ibex Medical Analytics’ Galen™ AI diagnostics platform, which generates objective, reproducible results, increases diagnostic confidence, and enables productivity and efficiency improvements.
[1] Survey of 52 pathologists, lab managers and lab technicians in Europe, 2018.
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) is 510k pending.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?