Pressure is rising on pathologists to meet growing caseloads and to address the ever-present need for timely, precise diagnosis. Digital workflows allow for new levels of collaboration among pathology, oncology and radiology. With the largest digital pathology installed base in the world, the Philips proven and scalable solution combines hardware, software and storage. This digital pathology solution can be integrated with enterprise-wide IT infrastructure and AI capabilities*, allowing for cost-effective productivity and efficiency gains**.

