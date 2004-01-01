Search terms

CT systems & solutions

Connecting data, technology and people. Seamlessly


At Philips CT, we are committed to delivering the answers you need at the appropriate point of care, while helping to reduce the ever-increasing pressures you face. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the CT experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare. 

CT Imaging systems

A portfolio of CT solutions unlocking insights with certainty, simplicity and reliability.

Spectral CT

Conventional CT

Radiation Oncology

CT innovations

For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease.

* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low-contrast detectability and noise were assessed using Reference Body Protocol comparing IMR to FBP; measured on 0.8 mm slices, tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers.

CT options

Expand your CT capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.

