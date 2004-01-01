Transitions are a normal part of hospital daily life. That’s what inspired the design of Philips hospital respiratory care solutions – so you can respond quickly to changing patient conditions, across the continuum, while delivering consistent quality care. Our hospital respiratory care solutions are designed to help you: Visit our Success in Ventilation resource page to explore key educational offerings, such as how to use NIV to manage respiratory failure.
Keep up with the latest innovations in hospital respiratory care: high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).
Skin integrity training LeBonheur Children's Hospital and Philips team up to bolster staff education through our Saving Face onsite NIV “mask rotation” training program.
Backed by our deep clinical knowledge, our hospital ventilators and masks are developed using only high-quality parts. With Philips ventilators, patient-friendly masks and accessories, you can be confident in delivering NIV.
