Our commitment to the mission of improving lives is intensified during these challenging times. In support of health systems and healthcare professionals, we have developed this resource center.
Philips AMI is building a future designed to foster better outcomes and improve patient and staff experiences while reducing costs over the full lifecycle of your equipment. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the AMI experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There's no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
Delivering results that are fast, precise and connected.
Expand your capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.
The value of digital PET/CT
Hear from peers on the changing PET/CT landscape and how digital PET/CT can help improve clinical care.
Improving speeds and effecting change with Vereos PET/CT
Learn how Michael V. Knopp, MD is using Vereos PET/CT, with proprietary digital photon counting detector technology, to achieve high-quality images at low doses and fast acquisition times.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.