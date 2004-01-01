In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians are immense. Philips Patient Monitoring system is designed to help clinicians make informed decisions, reduce variation in care delivery and lower costs. The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station and mobile applications provide aesthetic consistency to reduce complexity. Advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events at the earliest possible stage. This integrated system captures a steady stream of patient data from monitors and medical devices, feeding it securely to your emergency medical record (EMR). Our process allows for virtually gap-free patient records from admission to discharge, even during transport. Now you can stay connected to what’s vital and help deliver consistent, quality patient care – everywhere it matters.
In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians are immense. Philips Patient Monitoring system is designed to help clinicians make informed decisions, reduce variation in care delivery and lower costs.
The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station and mobile applications provide aesthetic consistency to reduce complexity. Advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events at the earliest possible stage.
This integrated system captures a steady stream of patient data from monitors and medical devices, feeding it securely to your emergency medical record (EMR). Our process allows for virtually gap-free patient records from admission to discharge, even during transport.
Now you can stay connected to what’s vital and help deliver consistent, quality patient care – everywhere it matters.
Watch our video to learn more.
Your security is our mission. No company is more committed than Philips to helping you protect the privacy of patients and the integrity of medical data from the constant threat of cyber attacks.
Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
Helping every customer find the right fit in proven service solutions.
Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community.
Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community.
Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.
Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.