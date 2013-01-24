Search terms

Radiography & Fluoroscopy Systems

Connecting data, technology, and people. Seamlessly


At Philips, our X-ray and Fluoroscopy equipment offer excellent workflow and quality images to drive through-put and confident diagnoses while enabling high staff and patient satisfaction. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
Request information

    Radiography & Fluoroscopy systems

    Digital Radiography

      Mobile Radiography

        Fluoroscopy

          *

          Contact information

          * This field is mandatory
          *
          *
          *
          *
          *
          *
          *
          *
          *
          By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
          We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
          *
          *

          What does this mean?
          Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

          X-ray image processing software


          For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease

          What our customers say about our systems

          More efficient clinical workflow:

          Waikato/NZ (CombiDiagnost R90) | print story to read
          “In addition to easier patient positioning, we see enhanced image quality at low patient dose in our patient care.”

          Angela Karatasiou, MD, MSc WDHB Director of Conventional Imaging.

          Download the story (236.0KB)

          Easier procedures for patients and staff:

          Nephi/USA (ProxiDiagnost N90) customer story | video of customer testimonial
          “We‘re able to decrease the patient dose and provide higher comfort for the patients.“

          Karson Morgan, Director of Radiology, Nephi Hospital/USA.

          Eleva Tube Head workflow improvements:

          Trondheim/Norway (DigitalDiagnost C90) | video of customer testimonial
          “I like the live camera. It helps you avoid retakes.”

          Katrine Staurem Ingebrigsten, Radiographer and Safety representative, St. Olav’s hospital Trondheim/Norway

          DXR options


          Possibilities for your Radiography and Fluoroscopy systems
          Radiography equipment, DigitalDiagnost, Ambient Experience

          Equipment Maintenance Service
          Maximize your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring, and preventative maintenance.
          Click to learn more >
          Radiography equipment, DigitalDiagnost, Ambient Experience

          SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins
          SmartPath for digital radiography and fluoroscopy offers you several options for assuring your Diagnostic X-ray systems are ready to take advantage of the latest technology.
          Click to learn more >
          Radiography equipment, DigitalDiagnost, Ambient Experience

          Ambient Experience
          Provide value in in a patient-focused environment. Philips Ambient Experience is an approach to clinical environment design aimed at improving the patient and staff experience.
          Click to learn more >

          News and more on Radiology ›

          Supporting you at every turn

          Philips Education icon

          Education and training

          Learn more
          customer services icon

          Customer services

          Learn more
          refurbished systems icon

          Refurbished systems

          Learn more
          philips medical capital icon

          Philips
          Capital

          Learn more

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.