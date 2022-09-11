Search terms

CIRSE 2022
Philips at CIRSE 2022

10 - 14 September, CCIB conference centre,
Barcelona, Spain


Philips welcomes you to CIRSE 2022.

Discover our latest innovations and product introductions to support you in diverse vascular and interventional oncology procedures. Attend our symposia and visit us at our booth. We look forward to connecting with you at CIRSE.

Together, we make life better.

    Optimizing acute to long-term outcomes

    Innovating the procedure: integrated image-guidance for lower limb revascularization

    Sunday 11 September 2022 ​
    Room 117, first floor
    14:30-15:30 CEST

    Moderator: Prof. Fabrizio Fanelli
    Speakers: Dr. Conrad Von Stempel, Dr. Daniel van den Heuvel, Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, Prof. Grigorios Korosoglou

    Advancing procedures in Aortic

    New imaging approaches in interventional oncology

    Monday 12 September 2022
    Room 115, first floor
    14:30-15:30​ CEST

    Moderator: Dr. Constantino Peña
    Speakers: Dr. Maarten Smits, Dr. Filippo Piacentino, Dr. Mark Burgmans

    Watch the Philips symposia with a MyCIRSE account (register here)

    Azurion with SmartCT for interventional oncology

    Azurion with SmartCT
    Introducing the Tack Endovascular System

    Endovascular System
    World’s first Spectral detector Angio-CT

    Optimizing dissection detection
    * Not available for sale in some geographies, please reach out to your Philips representative for products and services in your area.

    We are at CIRSE!
    Latest innovations


    Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

    Intrasight Mobile

    IntraSight Mobile


    IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.

    Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

    Reconnaissance digital IVUS catheter


    The Philips only .018 over-the-wire IVUS catheter, Reconnaissance provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology, featuring sharper images and improved pushability.

    Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter

    Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter


    Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.

    Clinical suites

    @PhilipsLiveFrom

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

