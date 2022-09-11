Philips at CIRSE 2022

* Not available for sale in some geographies, please reach out to your Philips representative for products and services in your area.
IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
The Philips only .018 over-the-wire IVUS catheter, Reconnaissance provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology, featuring sharper images and improved pushability.
Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.
Joost Maltha Joost.maltha@philips.com Philips Global Press Office Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
