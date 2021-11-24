Simplified and advanced 3D imaging with Azurion and SmartCT
Planning and live guidance with Onco suite
World’s first Spectral detector Angio-CT
* Not available for sale in some geographies, please reach out to your Philips representative for products and services in your area.
* Not intended for diagnostic use
XperGuide Ablation provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance. It offers unique Parallax Correction to plan needle trajectories for off-center lesions [3]. It provides highly accurate live image guidance of each needle to a targeted position by overlaying pre-planned trajectories with fluoroscopic imaging [4] * XperGuide Ablation is an option of XperGuide
XperGuide Ablation provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance. It offers unique Parallax Correction to plan needle trajectories for off-center lesions [3]. It provides highly accurate live image guidance of each needle to a targeted position by overlaying pre-planned trajectories with fluoroscopic imaging [4]
EmboGuide supports you in maximizing the efficacy of your TACE procedures as it potentially enhances your sensitivity, reduces false positives and maximizes inter-reader agreement [1]. It provides efficient, workflow-based live 3D guidance with automatic feeder detection [2].
Multimodality Tumor Tracking in IntelliSpace Portal Compare pre- and post-procedural images to assess early treatment response, and use selected imaging biomarkers from multiple modalities to follow-up the patient over time. qEASL is particularly useful to evaluate changes in tumor volume and enhancement. [5]
Use one-click lesion segmentation and propagation algorithm to assess the treatment response.
