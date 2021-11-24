Search terms

Visit us at ECIO 2023, April 16-19, Stockholm, Sweden

Join us in Stockholmsmässan. Philips welcomes you to discover our latest innovations dedicated to interventional oncology procedures. Attend our symposium and visit us at booth 09, where we will be demonstrating our latest imaging technology – see below for detailed information. We look forward to connecting with you!

Join our symposium

    Join our symposium

    Advancing procedures in aortic

    Impact of navigation tools and advanced imaging on patient outcomes

    Sunday, April 16th | 12:50-13:15 -​ CET |
    Main Auditorium

    Speaker: Prof. Hicham Kobeiter, Hôpital Henri Mondor, Paris, France

    Explore our solutions presented on-booth

    Simplified and advanced 3D imaging with Azurion and SmartCT

    Azurion with SmartCT
    Planning and live guidance with Onco suite

    Onco suite
    World’s first Spectral detector Angio-CT

    Optimizing dissection detection
    * Not available for sale in some geographies, please reach out to your Philips representative for products and services in your area.

    Image fusion and needle navigation

    Infographic desktop image

    Pre-procedural

    Pre procedural thumbnail

    CT Liver and 3D Modeling in IntelliSpace Portal
    Access advanced visualization software from anywhere across the Enterprise to design the treatment strategy, using advanced tools such as automated organ and tumor segmentation and quantification, volumetric multimodal fusion and tumor characterization.

    Use pre-procedural CT and MR images to create a fused multimodal volumetric model of the liver*

    * Not intended for diagnostic use

    Ablation procedures with XperGuide Ablation*

    Xperguide thumbnail

    XperGuide Ablation provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance. It offers unique Parallax Correction to plan needle trajectories for off-center lesions [3]. It provides highly accurate live image guidance of each needle to a targeted position by overlaying pre-planned trajectories with fluoroscopic imaging [4]

    * XperGuide Ablation is an option of XperGuide

    TACE procedures with EmboGuide

    Emboguide thumbnail

    EmboGuide supports you in maximizing the efficacy of your TACE procedures as it potentially enhances your sensitivity, reduces false positives and maximizes inter-reader agreement [1]. It provides efficient, workflow-based live 3D guidance with automatic feeder detection [2].​

    Post-procedural

    Post procedural thumbnail

    Multimodality Tumor Tracking in IntelliSpace Portal​

    Compare pre- and post-procedural images to assess early treatment response, and use selected imaging biomarkers from multiple modalities to follow-up the patient over time. qEASL is particularly useful to evaluate changes in tumor volume and enhancement. [5]​

    Use one-click lesion segmentation and propagation algorithm to assess the treatment response.

