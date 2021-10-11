Search terms

Philips at ECR 2022

March 2-6 Virtual

July 13-17 in Vienna, Austria

We’re excited to announce that we will be joining ECR 2022. We are creating a robust program of presentations, information and interaction brought directly to you and for you. Save the dates and sign up now to receive the full program in your mailbox soon.
    Join us in our new 360° virtual radiology experience anytime, anywhere. Gain in-depth knowledge of Philips radiology solutions, interact with our innovations and connect with product experts.
    Symposia you don’t want to miss*

    Aligning enterprise workflows: Redesigning radiology around the patient

    Wednesday, March 2 ​
    8:00 – 9:00 AM CET

    Sham Soka Head of Innovation and Marketing, Precision Diagnosis, Philips

    Head of Innovation and Marketing, Precision Diagnosis, Philips
    Richard Barr Professor of Radiology

    Professor of Radiology, Northeastern Ohio Medical University
    Victoria Bedel Senior Vice President

    Senior Vice President, NE Operations RadNet, Inc
    Dr Steiner Chairman WellSpan Imaging and Radiation Oncology

    Chairman, WellSpan Imaging and Radiation Oncology, York Hospital

    Clinical shift realizing sustainable and resilient radiology

    Thursday, March 3​
    4:30 – 5:00 PM CET

    Reed Omary

    Chair of the department of Radiology at Vanderblit University Medical Center in the US
    Stephen Chan

    Associate Professor of Clinical Radiology at Columbia University
    Ariella Shuster

    Business Category Leader Circular Equipment, Philips
    Robert Metzke

    Global Head of Sustainability, Philips

    * Livestream available to all ECR registered attendees. The broadcast will become active at the start of the symposium.

    Explore our integrated solutions

    Explore our portfolio of radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence and proficiency, champion patient needs, and deliver lifetime customer value.

    *510(k) pending; not available for sale in the USA or other markets.
    **510(k) pending; not available for sale in the USA. Please check with your local Philips sales representative.
    ***Philips Radiology Smart Assistant is only available for sale in selected markets;  please check with your local Philips sales representative.
    1 According to the definition of AI from the EU High Level Expert Group ​

    See how integrating radiology workflow can accelerate your path to precision care

    As demand for medical imaging has grown dramatically over the last few decades, the radiology workflow has become increasingly central to precision diagnosis and care. Philips is helping radiology leaders across the globe adopt new solutions and ways of working that can support their workflows, enhance patient and staff experience and, ultimately, improve patient care.
    What's trending

    News

    Real time blood flow
    Philips expands access to hemodynamics at point-of-care for real-time blood flow assessment on Handheld Ultrasound – Lumify.
    AuntMinnie Award
    Join us as Aunt Minnie editors present the Best New Radiology Device Award for Spectral CT 7500 to Philips at RSNA on Monday, Nov. 29.
    Magnetic resonance ingenia ambition is a game changer
    Quality imaging, optimized workflows, and helium-free operational sustainability - three reasons why Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia Ambition – is a game-changer
    Read this article
