Search terms

ESC masthead image

Join Philips at the ESC Congress 2022 in Barcelona

 

August 26 – 29, Fira Gran Via and online
Visit us in Booth K155 to explore Philips’ latest innovations, participate in hands-on demonstrations, engage in a virtual experience and connect with Philips experts. And go beyond the booth to take part in an Ultrasound symposium with key thought leaders.

You can also join us online, attend virtual sessions, take a tour of a 3D virtual experience and meet with our experts.​

Sign up now to stay informed about the latest speakers, demonstrations, and presentations at ESC 2022! ​
Stay up to date

Can’t wait for ESC 2022?


Revisit the ultrasound symposium from ESC 2021 where we talk with key thought leaders about the new generation of transthoracic transducers that can help to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before


On demand
Go to session

Meet the speakers

Dr. Pepe Zamorano
Prof. Jose Luis Zamorano Gomez
University Hospital Ramon y Cajal, Madrid, Spain
Dr. Roberto Lang
Dr. Roberto M. Lang
University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA
Dr. Eric Saloux
Dr. Eric SALOUX
Caen University Hospital, Caen, France

Enter our cardiology virtual space


Explore all the latest Philips cardiology innovations including our informatics solutions which bring meaningful data together across the cardiovascular care continuum.
Cardiology space
Explore
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.