What will the future of patient engagement look like? And how can we overcome the barriers that all too often result in fragmented and less than ideal care experiences today?
Today, we’re on the cusp of a new standard of cardiac care. Philips’ merger with BioTelemetry now combines the strengths of Philips cardiac care solutions and BioTelemetry’s leading remote cardiac patient monitoring to transform the cardiac care pathway across the healthcare continuum."
Roy Jakobs
Chief Business Leader, Royal Philips’ Connected Care
To move Health Informatics forward, data has to be unleashed, boundaries broken and users of data empowered.
Getting Health Informatics right will transform tomorrow’s medicine.
Wednesday, August 11 from 2:30 – 3:30 PM PDT
Philips Speaker: Minnan Xu, Senior Research Scientist Philips
This year’s report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future. It uncovers their experiences, priorities, and aspirations. And while acknowledging the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the findings reveal a sense of optimism, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.”
Jan Kimpen
Chief Medical Officer, Philips
