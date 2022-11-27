Search terms

RSNA 2022 banner

Join Philips at RSNA 2022

November 27 – December 1
Booth 6730 | McCormick Center, Chicago, IL

Join us in person or virtually to discover how our smart connected imaging and integrated workflow solutions can help you to see beyond clinical complexities and workflow challenges to deliver the right care, every time, to every patient. 

    Join one of our symposia

    Virtual symposium

    Decarbonizing radiology: a shared mandate
    Monday, Nov. 28, 7:00 - 8:00 am CST


    How can we combine sustainable practices with safe and effective methods of care to deliver better outcomes using less energy and fewer resources? Facilitated by Kees Wesdorp, Philips Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, and together with a panel of first movers we will answer this and other burning questions.

    Register now
    Picture of Katherine E Maturen

    Katherine E Maturen, MD, MS

    Professor of Radiology & Ob/Gyn Associate

    Chair, Ambulatory Care & Strategy, University of Michigan Hospitals
    Picture of Julia Schoen

    Julia Schoen, MD, MS

    Radiology Resident Physician, Wake Forest Baptist Health,

    Founding member of Radiologists for a Sustainable Future
    Picture of Reed A. Omary

    Reed A. Omary, MD, MS

    Carol D. & Henry P. Pendergrass Professor and Chair, Department

    of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Vanderbilt University Medical Center & SOM, President, Association of University Radiologist
    Picture of Ariella Shuster

    Ariella Shuster 

    Business Category Leader Circular Equipment, Philips

    Picture of Kees Wesdorp

    Kees Wesdorp

    Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis, Philips

    Corporate symposium

    Approaching workforce shortages and increased imaging demand with innovative solutions
    Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9:30 - 10:30 am CST, Room S101AB


    In this in-person live session*, facilitated by Niccolò Stefani, Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips, we will explore different technological enablers needed to improve efficiency in radiology to reduce current and future challenges of the radiology care team and learn about the outcomes and key performance indicators decision-makers consider for workforce management improvement.
     

    *Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the virtual RSNA platform. Details will be communicated by RSNA. The recording of the session will be made available on demand on our website afterwards.

    Picture of Keith Hentel

    Keith Hentel, MD, MS, FACR

    Executive Vice Chairman, Department of Radiology, Chief Operating Officer, Weill Cornell

    Imaging at New York-Presbyterian
    Picture of Diana Diaz MHSA

    Diana Diaz MHSA, RT(R)(CT), CIIP

    Director of Radiology Operations, Boston Medical Center

    Picture of Christoph Wald

    Christoph Wald, MD, PhD, MBA, FACR

    Chair, Lahey Radiology & Chair, Informatics Commission at

    American College of Radiology, Professor of Radiology, Tufts University Medical School
    Picture of Lawrence N. Tanenbaum

    Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR

    VP and Chief Technology Officer, RadNet, Inc.

    Picture of M.A. van Buchem

    Prof Dr. M.A. van Buchem, MD, PhD

    Chairman of Radiology Department at Leiden University Medical Center

    Picture of Niccolo Stefani

    Niccolò Stefani
    Head of Clinical Strategy at Philips

    Make the most of your experience at RSNA. Start the conversation.

    The best business conversations are personal and collaborative. Get in touch with one of our experts to schedule a meeting or demo.

    Don't miss our must-see, on-demand webinars and demos

    Explore our connected workflow solutions and smart imaging systems now.

    Philips MR SmartSpeed

    Watch full demo

    Philips Radiology Smart Assistant

    Watch a full demo

    Philips Spectral CT 7500

    Watch full demo

    Philips Radiology Operations Command Center

    Watch full demo
    Explore our integrated solutions

    Learn how our new and enhanced radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems can help you to see beyond to a new perspective on patient care.

    Can't wait for RSNA?

    Virtual space for a rewarding immersive experience

    Explore our immersive, virtual radiology experience to learn more about radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems that can support you in creating clear pathways with predictable outcomes tailored for every patient.

    What's trending

    News

    • Panel of experts highlights clinical and operational benefits of Philips’ integrated echocardiography solution

      Read this article
    • Philips highlights FetView cloud-based image sharing and reporting software for obstetrics and gynecology at ISUOG 2022

      Read this article
    • Philips Foundation and RAD-AID International embark on a multi-year cross-continental partnership to increase access to ultrasound services for 50 million people in low- and middle-income countries

      Read this article
