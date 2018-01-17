Search terms

Ambient Experience
male doctor staring at person

Improving the patient experience with personalized environments

Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.

Need more information on Ambient Experience?
We will contact you as soon as possible.

Contact us

Ambient Experience themes

 

The themes are an important feature for Ambient Experience that helps patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control. There are tons of different themes that can be shown in the ambient experience. Find some great imagery below that will be displayed in the rooms with the Ambient Experience.

test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test
test

See how art and music can impact the patient and staff experience. Ambient Experience Dutch Masters theme, in collaboration with our partners, illustrates the experience.

View the videos (0.0KB)

Related services

 

Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organization

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.