Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.
The themes are an important feature for Ambient Experience that helps patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control. There are tons of different themes that can be shown in the ambient experience. Find some great imagery below that will be displayed in the rooms with the Ambient Experience.
