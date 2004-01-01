Efficia Quality

We are always interested in engaging with you.
Every Philips solution is designed, manufactured and delivered knowing that patients, their clinicians and their families are counting on quality. From material sourcing and selection through product testing and monitoring, we employ a quality-first philosophy that supports compliance with various worldwide regulations and standards for the design, manufacturing, selling and servicing of medical devices; we apply strict quality and reliability metrics, processes and methodologies across all Philips manufacturing sites; and we install to the standards of the local region we distribute solutions to.
Philips is dedicated to leading and creating a passion, culture, and accountability for quality and quality system compliance at every level and every place.”
Frans van Houten, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips
Meeting standards matters for every solution, in every region. Efficia undergoes rigorous testing for compliance with standards and quality and reliability targets. For example, standards for the Efficia CM Series include:
Philips commitment to quality begins with product and solution design and continues throughout the entire value chain. We focus on quality end-to-end, from the sourcing of material to delivery.
Used across all global sites, Philips’ quality management system is a process designed to help Philips products and solutions meet the high expectations of our customers and be compliant with worldwide regulatory requirements in various countries. Irrespective of location, Philips follows this systematic closed loop process to embed quality and reliability into our products. In addition, Philips suppliers are held to the same standards and audited regularly so that they meet our stringent requirements.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?