A comprehensive managed healthcare informatics solution, allows you to do less of the daily grind and to focus more on what matters.
The demands in healthcare are as big as the vision you have for your enterprise. Every day you have to deal with many vendors, multiple software tools and platform, complex integration, and unpredictable IT costs.
To grow confidently, you need a true partner – one who collaborates, carries more of the burden, shares risks and helps you achieve your goals.
Our managed service can help meet the needs of your enterprise today and into the future.
A single contract and service-oriented payment model to ease the hassle of managing health informatics.
In this whitepaper, we compared the as-a-service model with the traditional model to explain how the as-a-service model helps to shift the focus to value-based healthcare and be more responsive to adopting innovative technologies. The principle behind this model is simple: Desired capabilities focused on outcomes are purchased, rather than the equipment and the systems that deliver the results.
Philips Informatics Managed Services Edition is a long-term strategic health informatics partnership across the health continuum with an innovative business model and managed service. We take the ownership and responsibility of managing the Philips informatics portfolio and provide fully managed IT services to optimize enterprise management with a transparent total cost of ownership.
We provide a full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure, enabling you to have a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.
We give you peace of mind by providing solutions that meet the very latest security standards to enable confidentiality, integrity and availability of your data.
We reduce IT burden by streamlining implementation and optimizing workflow with dedicated experts.
We help you grow confidently by providing the support of a managed service to enable you to achieve your strategic goals with, a transparent total cost of ownership.
Carolina East Health System, an award-winning health system for patient experience and cardiac care, was one of the first to collaborate with Philips to implement Informatics Managed Services.
“Philips encrypts all of our images and ensures that we have the latest security patches in place. If there is a problem, they take care of it. Now, I can go home at night and sleep.”
Mike Ciancio
Imaging Systems Administrator, CarolinaEast Medical Center
"Philips Informatics Managed Services enables us to do more with less. Our technologists spend less time doing paperwork or computer work. With information flowing through the system, they can concentrate more on patient care, on imaging work, and on getting quality information to the cardiologist or radiologist.”
Donna Russel, RT(R)(M)
Supervisor of Radiology and Cardiology Imaging, CarolinaEast Medical Center
With Philips Informatics Managed Services and Philips as your healthcare informatics partner, you can confidently scale your clinical enterprise because Philips does more of the daily grind so that you can focus on what matters.
We provide professional consultancy to ensure peace of mind every step of the way.
We identify opportunities and skillfully manage change from one common platform.
We share risk and guarantee system uptime. Reliability and disaster recovery 99.99% system uptime.*
We assess your enterprise and facilitate continuous improvement and provide on going support for workflow optimization.
* For critical systems.
- Some products/solutions are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
