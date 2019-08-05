Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha (CHMCO) is a full-service, pediatric healthcare center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, they are dedicated to clinical care, research, education, and advocacy. It is their mission to improve the life of every child. As part of a 10-year strategic partnership, Philips and CHMCO will collaborate to provide business stability and predictability, while providing CHMCO with access to Philips health technologies and services in radiology, cardiology, perioperative services, emergency care, and the neonatal intensive care unit. Some project results* include:
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha (CHMCO) is a full-service, pediatric healthcare center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, they are dedicated to clinical care, research, education, and advocacy. It is their mission to improve the life of every child.
As part of a 10-year strategic partnership, Philips and CHMCO will collaborate to provide business stability and predictability, while providing CHMCO with access to Philips health technologies and services in radiology, cardiology, perioperative services, emergency care, and the neonatal intensive care unit.
Some project results* include:
Our team was asked to rethink CHMCO’s delivery of pediatric radiology services to optimize workflow and enhance the patient, family, and staff experience. Design consultants helped to build consensus by using their unique co-create methodology, advising on an approach and tools to help CHMCO shift to a decentralized, remote delivery model of radiology services. Additionally, our team worked to assess current and projected volume demands for the main campus as well as validating the needs for a future Ambulatory Destination Center.
Quantitative data and simulation modeling was used to right-size the department to meet growth projections. Strategies were shared to help address future anticipated demand through an additional outpatient site used to absorb volumes from the main hospital. An illustrated “service story” narrative was created to summarize our research and communicate a vision for the future, supporting enhanced workflows and flexibility for growth across the system. The story highlights key patient needs across their journey at CHMCO, and describes impactful ideas that can support selected KPI’s.
Philips worked with Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha to develop a strategic vision of the care experience along with a department layout that supports its implementation. Our design consultants helped to optimize the radiology footprint by proposing key support spaces that can improve key performance metrics while also enhancing the patient, family, and staff experience. The projects are a part of CHMCO’s new Hubbard Center for Children which will be opening in 2021. Some project results* include:
* Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
