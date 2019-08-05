Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha (CHMCO) is a full-service, pediatric healthcare center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, they are dedicated to clinical care, research, education, and advocacy. It is their mission to improve the life of every child.

As part of a 10-year strategic partnership, Philips and CHMCO will collaborate to provide business stability and predictability, while providing CHMCO with access to Philips health technologies and services in radiology, cardiology, perioperative services, emergency care, and the neonatal intensive care unit.

Some project results* include: